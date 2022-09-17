Protests took place across the country on Saturday after the fatal police shooting of 24-year-old Chris Kaba.

The father-to-be died after an armed officer fired during a car chase in Southwark, London on September 5.

The Metropolitan Police firearms officer has since been suspended from duty and an inquiry is underway by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Videos posted from Saturday's protests show a crowd of people on London's embankment, chanting: "What do we want? Justice".

Politicians, including the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, were present at the event.

Marches have also been organised in London, Brighton, Oxford, Southampton, Coventry, Leamington Spa, Manchester, Taunton, Hassockfield, and Cardiff.

Who was Chris Kaba and what happened to him?

Police have launched a murder investigation after father-to -be Chris Kaba was shot while in a car in Streatham Hill on Monday the 5 September.

The Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.

He was unarmed when he died.

The police watchdog said Mr Kaba was driving a vehicle not registered to him that had been flagged up by an automatic number plate recognition camera as having been linked to a firearms incident in previous day

On Thursday, it was announced that Mr Kaba's family will be able to view footage showing the final moments of his life.

Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh said: "No one should make up their minds before they see what happened.

He added: "The officer should not have been suspended and should be allowed to go back to work.”

Chris Kaba's cousin, Jefferson Bosela, called for the investigation to be concluded swiftly.

"“We won’t be waiting years for this," he said.

"We want justice as soon as we can.”