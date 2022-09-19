At least one person has died and more were injured after a major tropical storm battered Japan's southwest coast.

One of the biggest to hit the country in years, typhoon Nanmadol hit the Kyushu region on Sunday.

A man was found dead in his car which had sunk after a farm was flooded, according a local official. Another man is missing in Miyazaki prefecture after his cottage was caught in a landslide.

A person is missing after their cottage was buried in a landslide. Credit: AP

According to Japan's Meteorological Agency winds were blowing at almost 70 miles an hour, with gusts of up to 100 miles an hour causing residential streets to be flooded and homes lost in landslides.

Tens of thousands of people spent the night at gymnasiums and other facilities in a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable homes.

Streets have been flooded and transport services cancelled. Credit: AP

More than 60 people were injured, including those who fell down in the rain or were hit by shards of glass, according to local reports.

Bullet trains and airlines have suspended services. Convenience store chains and delivery services temporarily shuttered in southwestern Japan, while some highways were closed and people had some problems with cell phone connections.

The storm is forecast to move over Tokyo and then onto northeastern Japan.

Japan's Emperor, Naruhito, is currently in the UK for the funeral of the Queen.