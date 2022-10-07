Nicola Sturgeon has worked with four UK Prime Ministers now, but her relationship with Liz Truss is the most openly hostile.

The two haven’t even spoken yet. Not a phone call, never mind a meeting.

But they’ve spoken plenty about each other.

Infamously, Liz Truss had previously described the First Minister as an "attention seeker" who was "best ignored."

She followed that up more recently at her own conference speech by including the SNP in an alleged "anti-growth coalition."

Sturgeon does not hold back her criticism of Liz Truss's first week, in an interview with ITV News

Nicola Sturgeon says she doesn’t want to be drawn into personal insults.

Still, she didn’t let that hold her back today when she derided the new PM, saying she’s had the worst start of any Prime Minister, and described her economic policy is a "catastrophe."

Not much chance of the two exchanging Christmas cards this year then.

While mocking Liz Truss’ economic approach will play well with SNP supporters at this weekend’s conference, it is worth pointing out that the party’s current strategy for an independent Scotland is to stay within UK monetary policy and keep the pound - likely at least for a few years.

That would mean an independent Scotland could not alter interest rates or have proper borrowing powers, instead remaining at the mercy of whatever the Bank of England does in response to economic decisions made by the UK Prime Minister.

The FM says eventually Scotland would set up its own currency, and central bank, though she admits it will take time.

Nicola Sturgeon won't name an economic expert in favour of Scottish independence but says they do exist

Far better to do it right than to make it rushed, she says. And the long-term benefits would, she believes, make it all worthwhile when Scotland eventually has full control of fiscal and monetary policy.

Does Nicola Sturgeon not see the obvious parallels? She too is a political leader who pursues what she personally believes to be right even when the experts are warning about disastrous consequences for the economy, pensions, and mortgages.

There are risks, but Nicola Sturgeon doesn’t like to dwell on them.

Whatever comes from independence is, she is convinced, must better than the status quo inside the UK.

