Stephen Fry latest star to quit Twitter for Mastodon after Elon Musk takeover

Stephen Fry has become the latest celebrity to quit Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

The British comedian has been a prolific user of Twitter in the past, but he has also quit the platform several times before.

Mr Fry's last Tweet was an image of Scrabble letters spelling 'Goodbye.'

He said he would be moving to the alternative social network Mastodon, which has noted a surge in interest since Mr Musk's takeover.

A spokesman for the British comedian and actor said: "Stephen Fry thought the time was right to move on."

Mr Fry's announcement comes as several other high profiles names have left the platform, citing Mr Musk's new direction for Twitter as the reason behind their part in the growing exodus.

Gigi Hadid

Ms Hadid said she had deactivated her Twitter account earlier in the week.

In a post on Instagram, she said: "For a long time, but specially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of."She added: "Only sorry to the fans, who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade on Twitter."Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil Credit: AP

Mr Jamil also quit Twitter, writing: “One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really.”Whoopi Goldberg

American actress and TV host Ms Goldberg said on one of her TV shows on Monday she was quitting Twitter because it felt like "a mess."

She said: "I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on.

"So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter."Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes Credit: AP

Grey's Anatomy writer Ms Rhimes was one of the first to go simply saying: "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye." Amber Heard

The American actress, who once briefly dated Musk, deactivated her account without giving an explanation almost as soon as the billionaire confirmed control of the platform.

