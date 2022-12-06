Unions announce ambulance staff to go on strike just days before Christmas

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike on December 21 in a dispute over pay, the GMB, Unison and Unite unions announced.

Last week the GMB union said its members had voted in favour of strike action, with similar ballots at Unite and Unison also being declared.

The government is bracing itself for a series of strikes by public sector workers in the build up to Christmas, including the biggest ever UK-wide walkout by nurses.

Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland some 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will head to picket lines on December 15 and 20.

And with the date for strike action by ambulance workers now known, here's how you can expect the walkout to take shape.

When will ambulance workers go on strike?

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff will strike on December 21, while paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff will also walk out on December 28.

Will the strikes clash with those held by nurses?

No. Industrial action taken on December 21 will happen a day after members of the RCN stage their second walkout.

The December 28 walkout will also not coincide with any strikes announced by the RCN.

What services will be affected by the strikes?

The strike action by GMB members is set to affect services provided under nine trusts across England and Wales. These include:

South West Ambulance Service

South East Coast Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

South Central Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service

East Midlands Ambulance Service

West Midlands Ambulance Service

Welsh Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Industrial action will be taken by those working as paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff.

Unite said more than 1,600 of its members at the West Midlands, North West and North East ambulance service trusts will join the walkout.

And ambulance crews in Unison working for five services in England - London, Yorkshire, the North West, North East and South West - will also strike.

Unison said its strike, involving paramedics, emergency care assistants, ambulance technicians and other 999 crew members, will run from noon to midnight.

Will emergency cover be provided?

After the ballot results were announced, Unison said "emergency cover will be available during any strike".

Meanwhile, GMB representatives have said they will meet with individual trusts to discuss requirements for life-and-limb cover.

To help cover the absence of striking public sector workers the government has also placed hundreds of troops on stand-by.

The Cabinet Office said that about 2,000 military personnel, civil servants and other volunteers from across government have been training as part of its contingency planning.

They included up to 600 armed forces personnel and 700 staff from the government’s specialist Surge and Rapid Response Team, as well as from other parts of the Civil Service.

Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi said it was the "right and responsible thing to do" as ministers sought to minimise the disruption to the public.

Why are ambulance workers striking?

Workers across the ambulance services and some NHS trusts have voted to strike over the government’s 4% pay award, which the GMB union described as another "massive real-terms pay cut".

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: "After 12 years of Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, NHS staff have had enough.

"The last thing they want to do is take strike action but the government has left them with no choice."

Elsewhere, Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: "Make no mistake, we are now in the fight of our lives for the very NHS itself. These strikes are a stark warning - our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.

"Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.

"Ministers can’t keep hiding behind the pay review body. They know full well it does not address the desperate need to get huge numbers of NHS workers off the breadline."

