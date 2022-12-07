ITVX explained: What will I be able to watch and how will it work?

ITV's new, free streaming platform, ITVX, is officially launching in December.

Replacing ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content, viewers are promised a new and improved product experience through ITVX, as well as new and exclusive programmes to stream for free.

Along with bundles of ITV content, ITVX will also include a dedicated rail for ITV News, giving viewers a new way to keep up to date with the stories of the day.

Here's everything you need to know about the launch of ITVX.

What is ITVX?

ITV describes ITVX as the UK’s freshest streaming service, letting viewers stream new programme exclusives, with adverts, for free; ranging from dramas, documentaries, US series, comedy and reality shows to films and more.

Moreover, ITVX will live stream certain events, from live sport to Love Island, as they are broadcast on ITV’s channels, and will offer an ever-changing host of exclusive themed channels in line with viewer preferences and popularity.

When does ITVX launch?

ITVX will be officially rolled out to UK viewers on Thursday, December 8.

Do I have to pay to watch ITVX?

No.

The streaming service will be the first in the UK to offer viewers the flexibility to access free content with ads and ad-free paid subscription, all in one place. Paying subscribers will also have access to BritBox UK. .

What will I be able to watch on ITVX?

All ITV’s channels will be available to livestream through ITVX, as well as additional themed channels (known as FAST channels).

At launch, viewers will have access to over 10,000 hours of content in high definition, and ITVX will also drop new and exclusive programmes every week of the year.

Included within this will be:

News - ITVX represents a new way to keep up with the news.

Viewers can expect to see a dedicated row, featuring the latest stories, updated throughout the day, some in bitesize easily digestible video and other longer more in-depth reports of news from ITV’s bulletins, and in the morning, GMB.

ITVX will work in tandem with the ITV News website and ITV News social pages, with a range of reporters and presenters delivering new content daily, in the latest expansion of ITV’s award-winning journalism offering.

Bespoke ITVX commissions - From launch day, ITVX will be releasing its inaugural commissions of drama - including the six-part cold war drama, A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce.

On a weekly basis, at least one flagship show will then launch on ITVX with Litvinenko starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar launching on Thursday, December 15.

ITV dramas past and present - Broadchurch, Cold Feet, Vera and many more fan favourites will be available on demand.

Documentaries - Documentaries will be available, such as A Year On Planet Earth and the true crime series Monster in My Family.

Cult classics and hundreds of blockbuster films - Viewers will be able to switch from Wonder Woman and the Back to the Future trilogy among more than 250 other offerings.

Science fiction and fantasy - These offerings include Thunderbirds, Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons.

Where can I watch ITVX?

ITVX can be accessed by anyone using a smart TV, laptop, phone, tablet or streaming device which has the ITVX app downloaded.

The application itself can be found on the Apple and Android app stores.

Does ITVX cater for any disabilities?

When ITVX launches, deaf viewers will have access to what is a streaming first - a British Sign Language channel.

The rail will solely feature signed programming, which will include a range of shows like the Emmerdale and Coronation Street omnibus episodes, Cilla, Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, Vera, Lewis, and The Saint.

In addition, the channel will be regularly updated and evolve to include both recent and archive programming from a wide variety of genres.

Subtitles will be offered to viewers as an option for more than 90% of on-demand programmes on every platform and device - from the mobile apps, through the main web browsers to all connected TVs and plug-in devices.

For live TV watched through ITVX, subtitles will be available to around 80% of viewers, watching through mobile apps, web browsers and most connected TV devices, with work in progress to enable live subtitling via the remaining platforms, Freeview, YouView, Freesat and Chromecast.

Meanwhile, audio description is available for around 20% of programmes on the platform at launch, including all new ITV drama, with platforms prioritised in consultation with the RNIB.

