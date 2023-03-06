Second World War veteran sisters recall how era reshaped women's lives

Play Brightcove video

Two female World War II veterans revisit how the extraordinary era would change the roles of women in society forever. ITV News' John Ray reports

Two women who served in the British armed forces during the Second World War have recalled how the war liberated women, as they were honoured for their deeds at an event ahead of International Women’s Day.

Marie Scott, 96, and Mildred Schutz, 99, were teenagers when they stepped up to serve their country.

Mrs Scott transmitted messages to and from French beaches during the D-Day landings in 1944, and Mrs Schutz served with the Special Operations Executive (SOE) in Italy.

Asked about the position of women now, Mrs Scott said: “The glass ceilings have been cracked – women can do anything if they wish, if they’re trained.

“We’re not competing with men, we’re partners with men.”

Prior to World War II, many women were expected to lead lives as homemakers and mothers.However, as thousands of men went away to serve in the armed forces, British women stepped into the civilian and military jobs left behind.

They were hired as mechanics, engineers, munitions workers, air raid wardens, bus and fire engine drivers, and other roles.

Mrs Shultz told ITV News: "We had a naval commander and he said 'a woman with a gun is more trouble than she's worth' and I think we have proved he was wrong."

After working throughout the war, many women left their posts or were demoted to make way for the returning men. However, the experience of serving their country empowered British women to fight for the right to work and be paid equally.

Asked whether she felt like an inspiration for young women today, Mrs Schutz said: “I don’t think so, not with being this age – you’re just a couple of old dears.”

The women also recalled some of the frightening situations they encountered during the war.

Recalling working on D-Day itself, Mrs Scott, who lives in New Malden, south-west London, told ITV News: "It was the chaos of war."

She said: “In my ears, I was in a war. My contacts (at) the other end of the VHF set were the troops landing on the beaches.

“The sounds were terrifying – loud cannons, machine-gun fire, bombs dropping, men screaming orders, men screaming from pain. It was chaos.”

She added: "I think I grew up that day."

Mrs Schutz, who lives in Worcester Park, south-west London, was posted to a “very scruffy fishing village” in Italy and lived under the constant threat of death.

She said: “The Germans had announced all our backgrounds, so we knew if we got caught that was the end of you.”

She added: "The girls that were captured were put in concentration camps and the more famous ones were shot."

The pair were guests of honour at the Royal Air Force Club in Piccadilly, central London, for the event organised by the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans on Monday, where both women shared their experiences and thoughts on gender equality.

Joining them were serving personnel from HMS Diamond, The King’s Troop and The Household Cavalry and guests from the Netherlands.

The Taxi Charity, which relies entirely on donations, has been arranging free trips for veterans from all conflicts to the Netherlands and France or social events across the UK since its inception in 1948.

It has launched a campaign to raise £75,000 this year, to coincide with its 75th anniversary.

Frances Luczyc Wyhowska, Taxi Charity vice president, said: “Without the taxis, none of this would be possible. The black cabs are fantastic – they all volunteer (and) they love the veterans.”

She added: “Our cab drivers, male and female, are always proud to pick veterans up.”

Ms Wyhowska said meeting both women was “living history” and that such events help veterans who may be struggling with isolation issues.

International Women’s Day is on Wednesday March 8, and the theme is Embrace Equity.