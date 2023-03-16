It feels as if a breakthrough on government talks with health unions is imminent.

I heard the government made an offer to unions - including nurses, ambulance workers, physiotherapists and more - late last night, with unions discussing this with their members today.

We know the offer will involve a non-consolidated (one off pavement) for 2022/23 and then an increased pay offer for 2023/24. I presume ministers were waiting for revised inflation forecasts to make an offer.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, made clear that inflation falling from 10.7% down to an expected 2.9% by the end of this year would help break disputes as unions want above inflation offers (Although unions want above RPI rather than CPI - which is a less stable measure but includes housing costs).

If sources are right that an offer was put on the table last night - we could get a breakthrough today - though any offer will have to go to full membership votes.

When the unions entered talks they agreed to pause all strike action while the discussions took place. Unison has a date looming on Monday - for their ambulance workers - but it feels likely that will be paused or postponed.

Insight The two key things government promised unions to halt strikes

The government had asked unions to "recommend" any agreement to members but they said that was unrealistic and they would simply put the offer to members. They also asked for reassurance that any additional money would not come from within health budgets.

So fresh money from Treasury. That probably is still possible from outside the Budget, although it may involve some clever looking accounting to make the cash look fresh.

Unions complaining of how their workers are over stressed because of massive vacancies and huge health demand do not want to see services cut further to fund pay cuts.

Department of Health sources remained tight lipped last night - claiming talks were constructive and ongoing. But other Whitehall sources made clear that a breakthrough was coming.

Teachers on the National Education Union (NEU) have so far said they won't agree to talks because they feel the conditions are unreasonable.

For example, the NEU does not believe its members will accept a non consolidated payment - that isn't rolled into their salary going forward- because of the years of real terms cut faced by experienced teachers.

As such their national strikes today (Thursday) and yesterday (Wednesday) went ahead.

But the Department for Education will hope that a breakthrough for health unions could help them start talks.

