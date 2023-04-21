This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

This week, Chris and Lizzie look ahead to King Charles' Coronation and discuss major updates, including who will be performing after the ceremony.

The pair also speak with Brendan Cox, who is organising The Big Help Out and find out how you can volunteer.

