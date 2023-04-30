Alan Rickman celebrated with Google Doodle to mark 'instrumental' career moment

Alan Rickman has been celebrated with a Google Doodle on the 36th anniversary of one of his first leading theatre performances which the technology company described as "instrumental in launching his career".

The English actor, who died in 2016 aged 69, had opened his Broadway performance as anti-hero Le Vicomte de Valmont in a production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses, on April 30 1987.

Artist Helene Leroux, who drew the Google Doodle, said for her it was a "privilege to honour" Rickman's life and career in the image - which shows him raising his eyebrows and surrounded by leaves - released on Sunday.

She added: "I wanted to illustrate Alan's passion for creativity - represented in the soft watercolours of the background in reference to some of Alan's most beautiful artwork.

"Following his death, Alan's popular autobiographical diaries also captured the nation's attention; these candid and entertaining reflections are represented by the fine, fountain-pen like scratches layered on a background resembling white lined paper.

"The branches either side of the Doodle are also inspired by his diary scribbles. His diverting on-screen performances have no doubt left a unique and lasting imprint on British culture, and I am thrilled that it lives on via my doodle today."

In October, Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries were released posthumously, giving readers an intimate look at his life and career, and have this year been shortlisted for a prize at The British Book Awards.

Born on February 21 1946 in West London, Rickman graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) before joining the Royal Shakespeare Company and having a breakthrough role in the 1982 BBC adaption of Anthony Trollope's Barchester Chronicles.

He also held starring roles as German criminal mastermind Hans Gruber, in the 1988 action film Die Hard and the Sheriff of Nottingham, in Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.

Alan Rickman held a number of starring film roles during his career. Credit: AP

Arguably his best-known role was as the complicated potions master Severus Snape in 2001's Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone.

He would go on to star in all eight of the Harry Potter films, set in JK Rowling's Wizarding World, as he helped the hero of the story overcome the evil Voldemort - while also being hostile towards his pupil.

Ms Leroux also said: "[Rickman's] unique and moving performance as Severus Snape touched the lives of so many, and he will forever be remembered as one of the greatest actors of his time, not only in the UK but across the globe.

"Alan brought Snape's discerning personality to life on screen with his especially expressive brow, emphasised in the centre with a moving image."

