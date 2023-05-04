Parents have been urged to check their children have had measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines as figures show a “very concerning” rise in cases.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) published new data showing a rise in measles cases in England, with 49 cases between January 1 and April 20, compared to 54 cases for the whole of 2022.

Measles vaccinations have fallen in recent years, with uptake of the first MMR dose in two-year-olds in England reaching 89%, while uptake of two doses by age five is at just 85%.

This is well below the 95% target set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to eliminate the disease.

While most of the cases have been in London, they have cropped up in other regions and some cases are linked to travel abroad.

The UKHSA warned that measles is highly infectious and can lead to serious problems such as pneumonia and meningitis, and sometimes long-term disability or death.

The measles rash appears around 2 to 4 days after the initial symptoms and normally fades after about a week Credit: NHS Choices

'Jab before your holiday'

It said measles is particularly easy to catch in environments where people are in close contact, such as through increased mixing at summer festivals, while some holiday destinations also have higher rates of the infection.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: “We are calling on all parents and guardians to make sure their children are up to date with their two MMR doses.

“It’s never too late to catch up, and you can get the MMR vaccine for free on the NHS whatever your age.

“Vaccines are our best line of defence against diseases like measles, mumps and rubella and help stop outbreaks occurring in the community.

“Measles spreads very easily and can lead to complications that require a stay in hospital and on rare occasions can cause lifelong disability or death, so it is very concerning to see cases starting to pick up this year.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic we saw a fall in uptake for the routine childhood vaccinations, including MMR, which leaves us vulnerable to outbreaks, especially as people travel abroad for summer holidays to places where measles is more common.”

What are the symptoms to look out for?

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, sore red watery eyes and a blotchy red/brown rash.

The first symptoms of measles include:

a high temperature

a runny or blocked nose

sneezing

a cough

red, sore, watery eyes

spots in the mouth

a rash that begins on the face and behind the ears, before spreading to the body

Can my child get the vaccine?

The MMR vaccine is offered to all children in the UK. Two doses can give lifelong protection against measles, mumps, and rubella.

Ask your GP if you're not sure you or your child have had the vaccine. They can give it for free on the NHS.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “The NHS has an inspiring history of successful vaccination programmes that have proven time and time again they are the best tool in our arsenal against the spread of highly infectious diseases and since vaccination for measles cases was introduced, over 4,500 lives have been saved.

“The MMR vaccine has helped prevent the development of potentially life-threatening illness among millions, and it is clear that when uptake falls, infections rise, so I strongly urge parents to review the status of their child’s vaccinations so they can keep them and others protected from measles, mumps and rubella.”

