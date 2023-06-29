One of the world's most common artificial sweeteners is expected to be listed as "possibly carcinogenic to humans", according to reports.

Aspartame, which is used in products such as Diet Coke, Mars' Extra chewing gum, and Fanta, could potentially cause cancer following a probe by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

This would mean that there is some evidence linking aspartame to cancer, but that it is limited.

The IARC has two more serious categories, “probably carcinogenic to humans” and “carcinogenic to humans”.

According to sources who spoke with Reuters, the World Health Organization (WHO) will back the warning on July 14 after a ruling was finalised by external experts.

The research was undertaken to assess whether something is a potential hazard or not, but doesn't take into consideration how much of a product can safely consume.

Similar warnings from the IARC placed on red meat, working overnight, and using mobile phones have faced criticism for sparking alarm over hard to avoid substances or situations.

Cancer Research UK explicitly states that artificial sweeteners such as aspartame don’t cause cancer.

A spokesperson fort the IARC said: "IARC has assessed the potential carcinogenic effect of aspartame (hazard identification).

"Following this, the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) will update its risk assessment exercise on aspartame, including the reviewing of the acceptable daily intake and dietary exposure assessment for aspartame."

Advice for individual consumption will come from a separate WHO committee on food additives called JECFA (the Joint WHO and Food and Agriculture Organization's Expert Committee on Food Additives).

Since 1981, JECFA have said it is safe to consume within acceptable daily limits.

PepsiCo removed aspartame from drinks in 2015, bringing it back a year later, only to remove it again in 2020. Credit: AP

For example, a 60 kg adult would have to consumer between 12 and 36 cans of diet soda, dependent on the amount of aspartame in each can, everyday to be at risk.

Industry officials have voiced concerns over the timing of both reports, stating their release in July could spark confusion.

Speaking to Reuters, Frances Hunt-Wood, the secretary general of the International Sweeteners Association (ISA) said: "IARC is not a food safety body and their review of aspartame is not scientifically comprehensive and is based heavily on widely discredited research." The ISA, whose members include Coca-Cola and Mars Wrigley said it had "serious concerns with the IARC review, which may mislead consumers".

Responding to the report, Kate Loatman, executive director of the International Council of Beverages Associations, said: “While it appears the IARC is now prepared to concede that aspartame presents no more of a hazard to consumers than using aloe vera, public health authorities should be deeply concerned that this leaked opinion contradicts decades of high-quality scientific evidence and could needlessly mislead consumers into consuming more sugar rather than choosing safe no- and low-sugar options – all on the basis of low-quality studies.“Even the IARC agrees it is not the appropriate authority to undertake risk assessment based on actual consumption and that it ‘does not make health recommendations’.

“We remain confident in the safety of aspartame given the overwhelming weight of scientific evidence and positive safety determinations by food safety authorities in more than 90 countries around the world.

“We, therefore, welcome the broader, more comprehensive food safety review underway by the WHO and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives.”

ITV News has contacted Coca-Cola for a comment.

