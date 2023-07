Mhairi Black, the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader, says she will step down at the next general election, citing the “toxic” environment at Westminster as the reason for her departure.

The Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP said Westminster is “one of the most unhealthy workplaces that you could ever be in”, describing it as a "poisonous" place.

She was first elected in 2015, when a surge in support for the SNP saw the party win almost every seat in Scotland. At that point, aged just 20, she was the “baby of the House” – the youngest MP.

Ms Black said Westminster has left her feeling ‘tired’ Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

She told Emily Maitlis on The News Agents podcast: “I wanted to be able to have a human conversation about why I’ve made the decision not to stand at the next general election.

“I thought there is no better person to have a conversation with than yourself… I’m stepping down at the next general election.”

Asked why she made the decision, the MP was highly critical of the environment at Westminster.

She said: “Honestly, because I’m tired is a big part of it. And the thing that makes me tired is Westminster.

“I think it is one of the most unhealthy workplaces that you could ever be in. It’s a toxic environment.

“Just the entire design of the place and how it functions is just the opposite of everything that I find comfortable… It’s definitely a poisonous place.

“Whether that’s because of what folk can get away with in it or the number of personal motivations and folk having ulterior motives for things, and it’s just not a nice place to be in.”

The SNP MP said she trusts her parliamentary colleagues but those from other parties make it difficult for her to “switch off”.

She added: “Given the unsociable hours that Westminster works as well, it feels like you’re spending a lot of your life there.

“In the run-up to the next election, I’ve realised, that will be almost 10 years that I’ll have been elected.

“So, a third of my life I’ve spent in Westminster, which gives me the ick.”

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has praised Mhairi Black's impact. Credit: PA

Her party has become embroiled in a series of scandals of late - including an ongoing investigation into party finances that has lead to a number of arrests, although no charges have been laid.

Former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to Ms Black, tweeting: “Both gutted by and entirely understanding of this. Her reasons resonate.

“But what a loss of a unique talent, not just to the SNP but to politics generally. I only hope it’s temporary.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn simply tweeted that Ms Black is “in a class of her own”.

First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf highlighted Ms Black’s impact on politics, saying: “She has been a trailblazer – a passionate supporter of independence, equality, social justice, and simply of trying to make life better for her constituents and the wider Scottish public.

“She has also served as a role model for young people, especially women, with an interest or a desire to get involved in politics.

“I know that Mhairi has been critical of the toxic, hostile environment of Westminster, which serves as an important wake-up call to those who are determined to safeguard our democracy.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...