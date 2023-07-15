Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to a hospital on Saturday.

The Israeli leader's office said he was being treated at Sheba Hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

He was in “good condition” and underwent a medical evaluation, his office said.

Walla, a leading Israeli news site, quoted an unnamed official close to Netanyahu as saying he had fainted at home but was fully conscious at the hospital.

Haaretz, another news site, quoted hospital officials as saying Netanyahu was conscious and walking on his own. The reports could not immediately be confirmed.

The 73-year-old, is Israel's longest serving leader, with over 15 years in office.

His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.

Netanyahu is said to be in generally good health, though he was briefly in hospital last October after feeling unwell during prayers on Yom Kippur, day when observant Jews fast.

Israel is currently in the midst of a heatwave, with temperatures in the mid-30s degrees Celsius.

