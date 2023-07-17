Play Brightcove video

Strada's mayor was meant to destroy the bikes after production, but he never did - instead keeping his secret collection under wraps for nearly three years

As the new Mission Impossible film is showcased around the world, a Norwegian mayor can finally unveil a secret he has been keeping for almost three years.

One of the biggest stunts in cinema history was filmed on top of Helsetkopen mountain in Strada, and its mayor has admitted he kept hold of the bikes involved.

The death-defying stunt involved Cruise riding a motorbike off a cliff, flying off the bike and then parachuting to the ground.

Fans got a glimpse of the stunt through the film's trailer back in May.

Before he was satisfied with his stunt, Cruise went through eight motorcycles. Mayor Jan Ove Tryggestad was supposed to destroy the bikes after filming, but he never did.

He kept them secret until he got the green light from the film company to use them.

In a special behind-the-scenes video it was revealed that the stunt took 500 hours of skydiving training and 13,000 motorbike jumps to get right.

