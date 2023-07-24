Play Brightcove video

'We are unequivocally, unapologetically and intensively concentrating our biggest efforts in the hearts of our cities', says Housing Secretary Michael Gove

Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove have promised they "won't concrete over countryside" while unveiling changes to planning laws that will allow more house-building in inner city areas.

The prime minister and housing secretary have vowed to protect rural areas by allowing more shops to be converted into houses, and greater freedoms for extensions and loft conversions.

Setting out the reforms on Monday, Mr Gove said "radical action" was needed to build more houses and criticised Labour's policy of allowing developments on green belt land.

"We are unequivocally, unapologetically and intensively concentrating our biggest efforts in the hearts of our cities," Mr Gove said.

"Because that's the right thing to do economically, environmentally, and culturally."

Mr Gove argued for "using all of the levers that we have to promote urban regeneration rather than swallowing up virgin land", saying: "We will enable brownfield development rather than greenbelt erosion."

He claimed the Conservatives plan is in "direct contrast" with Labour, who he said "have failed to deliver housing in urban areas".

The prime minister and his housing secretary, not slowing down for summer after last week's double by-election defeat, also confirmed the government is on target to meet its pledge of one million new homes by the end of 2024.

Housing will be a key battleground ahead of the next general election, with Monday's announcement coming after scepticism from cross-party MPs that Tory ministers will deliver the 300,000 new homes a year originally promised by Mr Sunak.

Mr Gove, in a report published earlier this month, said that while the government would deliver one million new homes over the course of the current Parliament, it was not forecast to deliver 300,000 net new homes per year by the mid-2020s.

'Labour politicians, with a few exceptions, have failed to deliver housing in urban areas', says Michael Gove during a speech in London

Giving a speech in London on his housing policy, Mr Gove said Labour's plans across different policy areas are "inflationary" and "would corrode the foundations of economic recovery".

Reflecting on last week's inflation slow-down as a sign of the government's progress in improving the economic outlook, Mr Gove said: "Underpinning our long-term plan for economic recovery is a long-term plan for housing. And the first and most important component of that plan is our programme of urban regeneration and a new inner city renaissance.

"Renaissance because we want to ensure that our cities have all the ingredients for success that we identified in our levelling-up white paper last year as the Medici model."

The proposals include developing a new urban quarter in Cambridge with space for homes, art facilities, laboratories and green areas.

Mr Gove also set out plans for greater conversion of shops and takeaways into houses, greater freedoms to extend properties and convert lofts, and a speedier process for the approval of housing developments.

Lisa Nandy said the housing crisis has gone from 'bad to worse' under the Conservative government.

Lisa Nandy, Labour's shadow housing secretary, said: "It takes some serious brass neck for the Tories to make yet more promises when the housing crisis has gone from bad to worse on their watch, and when housebuilding is on course to hit its lowest rate since the Second World War because Rishi Sunak rolled over to his own MPs.

"We don't need more reviews, press releases or empty promises, we need bold action to get Britain building."

Ms Nandy has already announced plans to make it easier to build on unsightly parts of the green belt under a future Labour government, and a pledge to restore the 300,000 homes target.

The plans have been welcomed by construction firm Mace and the Royal Institute of British Architects, but the Local Government Association (LGA) has flagged concerns about loosening the rules around permitted development rights.

Councillor Shaun Davies, chairman of the LGA, said: "Premises such as offices, barns and shops are not always suitable for housing.

"Further expanding permitted development rights risks creating poor quality residential environments that negatively impact people's health and wellbeing, as well as a lack of affordable housing or suitable infrastructure.

"It is disappointing that the Government have ignored their own commissioned research that concluded that homes converted through a planning application process deliver higher quality homes than those converted via permitted development rights."

