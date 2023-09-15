Breaking News
American XL Bully dogs to be banned after 'horror' attacks, says Rishi Sunak
American XL Bully dogs are to be banned after a recent spike in "horror" attacks, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.
He said he shared "the nation’s horror at the recent videos we’ve all seen" and had acted in the wake of another attack yesterday which saw a man die.
“It is clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on," he said.
“While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public."
