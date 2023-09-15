American XL Bully dogs are to be banned after a recent spike in "horror" attacks, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

He said he shared " the nation’s horror at the recent videos we’ve all seen" and had acted in the wake of another attack yesterday which saw a man die.

“It is clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on," he said.

“While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public."

