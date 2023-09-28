Journalist Ava Evans, who was the target of "unacceptable" comments made by Laurence Fox on GB News, has said her direct messages on social media have been flooded with “astounding” threats.

Actor-turned-politician Fox made a number of remarks about political correspondent Ms Evans, including “who would want to sh*g that?”, during a discussion on the show Dan Wootton Tonight on Tuesday.

Both Fox and Wootton were suspended by GB News amid an internal investigation and a probe by regulator Ofcom.

Wootton has since apologised “unreservedly” for a “very unfortunate lapse in judgment” in a follow-up post to an earlier apology.

Speaking about the impact of the comments on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Ms Evans said: “I’m deeply embarrassed by all of it and I’m appreciative for everyone who has very kindly stood up for me, but it’s sort of the other side of it, which is half of the comments are very lovely and supportive, and the other side are very threatening.

“(They say) I’m somehow part of this global agenda that is trying to bring down men and I hate all men and therefore I need to watch my back and be very careful because there are certain people who now are threatening to come after me.

“It feels ridiculous even saying it (but) my direct messages on social media are full of people threatening me.”

When asked if she had reported the messages to the police, she said: “I haven’t yet, it has only been a day and I’m still sort of trying to get my head around it, but reading them is honestly astounding.

“Most of the time I cover trade unions and picket lines, and now I feel like I’ve been thrown into something that is just so ridiculous and hyperbolic that is nothing to do with me really.”

GB News has suspended presenter Dan Wootton Credit: Gemma Gravett/GB News

Ms Evans said she had received an apology from GB News.

She said the apology from GB News suggested the incident “didn’t reflect the rest of the views on the channel”.

She continued: “I’m sure that’s true to a degree…but there’s certainly a narrative that is pervasive after 10pm on that channel, that I just don’t think it’s safe for women to watch, consume or be around.”

Shortly after she was interviewed by Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning, Fox, made a lengthy statement on Twitter.

Laurence Fox says he stands by his comments Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

He hit out at GB News, a channel he hosts a show on every Friday, calling the broadcaster a "crocodile eating itself", for suspending him rather than "standing up for themselves".

Fox said, on social media platform X, formerly Twitter: "This would have provided at least some defence and given time and opportunity to rally public support and fight back. Instead they went on the defensive.

"I still haven’t heard a word from them, and am waiting for the chop on Friday at my disciplinary hearing. Such is life. I own my mistakes and take full responsibility for them."

He also references his two children, which he shares with his ex-wife, actress Billy Piper, saying: "Now I must rebuild, I’ve done it before and I will do it again, I have two kids to feed and clothe after all".

A host of politicians have since come forward to express their opinion after the situation, but so far the Tory MPs who present shows on GB News, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lee Anderson, have not commented.

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer at first declined to condemn Fox’s remarks, but later described them as “unacceptable”.

While Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf branded Fox a “vile neanderthal” following comments he made about the female journalist.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown said Wootton and Fox “have got to be kept off of the air”, while regulator Ofcom needs to have “more teeth” to deal with issues of standards, while appearing on Sky News’ Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge.

Fox, whose previous acting credits include Gosford Park and Elizabeth: The Golden Age, later posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Just so we are clear.

“I would rather scrub toilets for the rest of my days and retain my dignity. Than shill for cash and opportunity, only to compromise absolutely everything which really matters in life.

“I’ve made many millions over the years and I gave them up to fight a battle I didn’t want to fight. So if you think that some half baked pile on is going to stop me.

“Think again. I am truly free.”

