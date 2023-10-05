Digital conveyor belts have been rolled out by a Japanese sushi chain in several of its restaurants to help combat a viral pranking trend which has sparked hygiene fears.

The Akindo Sushiro Company - which runs the Sushiro chain - said three of its restaurants are trialling the technology, in what it has called a "next-generation shop experience".

It comes after Japanese police made several arrests in relation to people allegedly taking part in so-called "sushi-terror" pranks.

Videos of the stunts, which have been widely shared on social media, show some diners spoiling orders by touching sushi plates or licking shared soy sauce bottles.

Sushi restaurants have labelled the pranks as "extremely malicious" and, in response, Akindo Sushiro has introduced a new method for customers to make orders.

Rather than placing sushi meals on a rotating conveyor belt - known locally as kaitenzushi or in the West as 'sushi trains' - diners will now make orders via a touchscreen fitted to every table.

Once an order has been made it will then be prepared and delivered directly to a table through a separate conveyor belt from the kitchen.

Customers can also play games and quizzes on the touchscreens while they wait for their orders, Akindo Sushiro said.

Diners can play games and quizzes on the touchscreens. Credit: CNN via Courtesy FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES

The trial is taking place at three stores in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.

"Digital technology has helped us create a new way to enjoy conveyor-belt sushi," Akindo Sushiro President, Kohei Nii, told The Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

He added the technology "offers a happier and more entertaining dining experience".

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported in June that Akindo Sushiro was suing a high school student for 67 million yen ($480,000 / £395,000), following the release of footage which showed him licking his finger before touching a plate of sushi as it passed him on a conveyor belt.

The firm claims to have lost around 16 billion yen ($115 million / £95 million) in the wake of the footage, NHK said.

