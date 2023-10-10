Holly Willoughby has quit ITV's This Morning after 14 years presenting the long-running daytime show.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the TV presenter said she felt she "had to make this decision" for herself and her family.

Willoughby thanked "everyone who has ever worked on the show" in the social media post.

ITV's Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said: "We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make.

"Holly is one of the best loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK. She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.

"Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country’s most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously.

"She remains a much loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future."

It comes after a 36-year-old man was charged on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap her on Friday. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

More to follow...