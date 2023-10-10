Israel: US, UK, Germany, France, and Italy rally against Hamas attack

Overnight, Western consensus over Israel formalised into a joint statement.

The US, UK, Germany, France and Italy have all put their names to a strongly worded document, setting out their unwavering support for Israel in the face of the Hamas terrorist attack.

In a briefing to reporters late last night, America’s National Security Spokesman gave more details about the United States’ backing of Israel. Military aid is being shipped already and will arrive in the coming days.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Sousi Mosque after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike. Credit: AP

Intelligence sharing is already an established protocol, but will be deepened. There are many unanswered questions about how both the CIA and Mossad missed the signs this attack was imminent.

But for now, that failure is being brushed aside, as all focus is on the plight of Israeli and foreign civilians caught up in the violence.

In a sign of solidarity with Israel, the White House will be lit up with the blue of the Israeli flag tonight.

The USS Gerald R Ford, the largest and most sophisticated aircraft carrier in the world will arrive in the eastern Mediterranean “very soon”.

It will bring world-leading intelligence and surveillance capability, with the ability to project power well beyond the four and a half acres of flight deck.

The arrival of the carrier fleet will bring an unequivocal message to any state or non-state actor such as the paramilitary group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon: America stands shoulder to shoulder with Israel and will underscore that alliance with the most powerful floating arsenal on the planet.

The USS Gerald R Ford, the largest and most sophisticated aircraft carrier in the world will arrive in eastern Mediterranean 'very soon'. Credit: AP

The White House thinks Hezbollah, which is heavily backed by Iran, has given contradictory messages regarding its intent in this crisis, simultaneously proffering support for Hamas, while suggesting it is not willing to enter the fight.

There have been some low-level exchanges of fire across the southern Lebanese Border, but so far there is no evidence that Hezbollah is going “all in” launching the tens of thousands of missiles it has stockpiled.

If that happens, all bets are off.

The White House won’t be drawn on precisely what kind of involvement that would precipitate, but they have ruled out ‘boots on the ground’.

Instead, the United States is offering to fast-track munitions already destined for Israel and is promising it will stand behind its ally militarily, with the assurance of overwhelming firepower if needed.

The Biden Administration is hoping the mere presence of the carrier fleet will provide a potent deterrence to Hezbollah and Iran.

The message is clear: America has Israel’s back, no matter how tough this fight gets.