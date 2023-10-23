Bobi, the world's oldest dog, has died aged 31

The world's oldest dog has died aged 31.

Bobi was recognised in the Guinness World Records as the oldest dog on record back in February.

He died on October 21 at his home in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros, where he lived his entire life with the Costa family.

Dr Karen Becker, a veterinarian who met the elderly dog a number of times, announced his death on Facebook.

She wrote: "Last night, the sweet boy earned his wings.

"Despite outliving every dog in history, his 11,478 days on earth would never be enough, for those who loved him.

"Godspeed, Bobi…you’ve taught the world all you were meant to teach."

Bobi's owners attribute his longevity to his diet, where he ate exclusively human food. Credit: PA

Born on May 11, 1992, the purebread Rafeiro do Alentejo broke the previous record held by an Australian cattle-dog Bluey, who died at 29 in 1939.

The Costa family had initially moved to put him down after he was born due to having too many animals, but Bobi escaped and continued to live at the rural home

According to owner Leonel Costa, a "calm and peaceful" environment, alongside eating the same food that the family ate contributed to the dog's record-breaking longevity.

Bobi playing with one of his cat companions, Ceguinho back in 2022. Credit: Guinness World Records

The Costa family have also said that Bobi was never tied, chained or leashed and was always allowed to roam in and around the house freely.

As he advanced in age, Bobi became less mobile, so he spent most of his time in the backyard the Costa families cats.

Bobi had many fans around the globe – as evidenced by more than 100 people attending his 31st birthday party.

