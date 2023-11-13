Play Brightcove video

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will be joined by Britney Spears’ sister, the actress Jamie Lynn Spears in the jungle - Rishi Davda takes us through this year's lineup

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is back for 2023, with a brand new lineup of celebrities set to battle it out in the depths of the jungle.

Following its traditional format, this year's show will see ten stars leave behind the glamour of their everyday lives and set up camp in Australia for up to three weeks.

The famous faces headed to our screens for the 21st series include pop-stars, actors from the UK's favourite soaps, TV presenters, YouTubers and one controversial politician-turned broadcaster.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will welcome the celebrities to the jungle in the first episode of the show on Monday, November 19 - Take a look at the full line-up below.

Jamie-Lynn Spears Credit: ITV

Jamie Lynn Spears - Actress and Singer

US actress Jamie-Lynn Spears, sister to Britney, reckons her ability to not let anything hurt her feelings will help her cope with the jungle snakes, rats and creepie crawlies as she admits: “I am absolutely frightened of everything”.

Describing herself as both "wildly excited and nervous" about going on I’m A Celebrity, Jamie-Lynn – who has just taken part in this year’s Dancing with the Stars in the US – says it will also be a fantastic opportunity to show the world what she is really like as a person.

The Zoey 101 and Sweet Magnolias actress added: “There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously."

Sam Thompson Credit: ITV

Sam Thompson - TV personality and Radio DJ

Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson readily admits he doesn’t know how he will cope sleeping outdoors after being forced to quit a recent trial camping trip.

"I am so excited about taking part in I’m A Celebrity, it still feels like a dream," the reality star and radio show host said.

"I feel like a competition winner taking part. It was an absolute resounding ‘yes’ when I got approached. In fact, they didn’t even need to ask! I am a huge fan of the show.

“Ant and Dec are my idols too and it’s going to be really surreal meeting them," he added.

Josie Gibson Credit: ITV

Josie Gibson - ITV's This Morning host

Describing herself as ‘motherly’, This Morning host Josie Gibson says one of the nicest things about entering the jungle will be getting to know celebrities she wouldn’t normally meet.

“I love it when people sit and tell stories and I hope people won’t think I am too nosey but I love chatting to them and finding out about them. I love people from all walks of life."

She added: “I don’t think I will get too bored as if I am with lots of people, like I will be in camp, then I think we can have a laugh together. It’s actually going to be nice being in one spot for a change as I travel a lot.”

Fred Sirieix Credit: ITV

Fred Sirieix - TV presenter

First Dates star Fred Sirieix reveals he has undergone the biggest fitness training programme he has undertaken in years to cope with life in the jungle, as he admits he is scared of everything.

“It’s all going to be hard, but it’s good to do things that take you out of your comfort zone. Ihave been training harder than I have trained in the last three or four years," he said.

"I go to the gym, I go to boxing, I train like a machine - that’s my way to cope with doing I’m A Celebrity. This isn’t a 100m race. You are going in for the long haul.”

Nella Rose Credit: ITV

Nella Rose - YouTuber

“My role in the camp is going to be to keep morale and humour high,” YouTuber Nella Rose said, “I am going to run a Zumba class every morning!"

Nella, who has more than 750k subscribers on the social media platform, said she doesn't plan on causing any drama on the show.

“I don’t like confrontation though and I don’t argue with people as it doesn’t go anywhere.”

Nigel Farage Credit: ITV

Nigel Farage - GB News host and former MEP

GB News presenter and former politician Nigel Farage has been the hotly anticipated contestant of the series so far, following Matt Hancock appearance last year.

His hope for the series is to dispel public misconceptions that he is "mean spirited" but he predicts he will be voted for plenty of trials because "millions hate him."

Outlining his reasons for finally accepting an offer to take part this year, Nigel explains "it’s such a mental test and maybe I will discover who I really am."

“I understood why Matt Hancock did it. He went in there with his reputation on the floor. The truth is after the banking issue I raised a few months ago, I was standing up for a million people who had lost their bank accounts, then winning at the TRIC awards, I amgoing in at a different stage of my career."

Grace Dent Credit: ITV

Grace Dent - Food critic

MasterChef UK and newspaper food critic Grace Dent admits she is ‘absolutely dreading’ the camp diet as she promises to give the famous rice and beans marks out of ten.

“Everything is filling me with a real sense of dread,” admits Grace. “But I am especially dreading being really hungry because I tend to eat four or five posh meals out a week because I am a restaurant critic.

“I know they are going to give me an eating trial and I am dreading putting even worse things in my mouth than I have in the past in fancy restaurants! I think I will be writing very stiff columns about the jungle food when I come out!"

Marvin Humes Credit: ITV

Marvin Humes - Pop star and TV presenter

When JLS singer Marvin Humes told his wife, Rochelle, he was planning to take part in I’m A Celebrity, she thought he was playing a prank on her.

Readily admitting she thinks he is "nuts" because he is so terrified of heights, Marvin thinks facing up to his big fear will be "one million per cent" harder than performing on stage in front of thousands of fans."

Marvin, who has just finished a UK tour with JLS, admits his bandmates are going to be shocked when they discover he is taking part.

“It’s been so hard keeping it a secret from them, and when they find out, they are not goingto believe it."

Danielle Harold Credit: ITV

Danielle Harold - EastEnders actor

Known to millions for her award-winning portrayal of Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders, Danielle Harold has come across plenty of soap rats over the past couple of years. But facing up to the real thing on the show will, she admits, be absolutely petrifying.

Confessing she is terrified of rats – especially their teeth – Danielle does, however, reveal taking part in I’m A Celebrity is finally a chance for her to show people who she really is behind her BBC character.

Nick Pickard Credit: ITV

Nick Pickard - Hollyoaks actor

Hollyoak's longest serving actor Nick Pickard - who has played Tony Hutchinson since its first ever episode in 1995 - says this does not mean this is the end of his time on the soap.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and as soon as I was approached, I said ‘yes’. I am not quitting Hollyoaks to take part. My bosses have been really supportive of me doing it," he said.

“Now it is getting near to going into camp, I am so excited. I am obviously not looking forward to eating kangaroo balls but at the same time, I am looking forward to the trials – that’s the fun part of doing this show."

