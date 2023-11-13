Sources close to the Prime Minister insist Suella Braverman's sacking wasn’t just about what happened late last week - when the now former home secretary published an article in The Times attacking the Met Police without making the changes Downing Street asked for.

They suggested there has been a longer brewing frustration in which Ms Braverman was not seen as a “team player”.

“Delivery and competence is seen as mission critical. The prime minister wants his government to under promise and over deliver, and there was the sense she was the opposite of that,” said one source.

They suggested the PM was frustrated when his then home secretary led with the rhetoric but then in meetings had not done the work to back it up with policy. This was including, for example, recent claims about cracking down on extremist speech.

Suella Braverman has described pro-Palestine demonstrations as 'hate marches'. Credit: PA

As for the shock arrival of David Cameron back at Downing Street almost eight years after his Brexit defeat and following deep controversy over his work with Greensill, No 10 say it's about giving the impression of a professional, grown up government.

His experience, they say, will be a huge contribution at a time of war in Europe and Middle East.

Already this move - the highest profile right wing figure out, and a politician who embodies liberal Conservativsm in - is exciting some on the more centrist wing of the party.

And it will be welcomed by many beyond those who found Ms Braverman too much, even if they shared many of her views.

But it undoubtedly carries risks.

Already some MPs on the right wing of the party have made clear to me they aren't happy about this shift, saying Ms Braverman was hugely popular with a certain group.

To them, she was saying what they felt their voters wanted to hear on asylum, migration and, most recently, protest.

Mrs Braverman has already made clear she's ready to be outspoken, if her exit statement, which finished with "I will have more to say in due course," is anything to go by.

And as for Cameron, he also brings controversies which have haunted him in recent years.

It also makes it harder to argue his conference pledge to be the "change candidate".

Those in No 10 believe that James Cleverly was a strong choice for home secretary because he comes from the right and is hugely popular with the grassroots- actually topping a recent survey of Tory members via Conservative Home.

And there will be other significant moves too.

One thing that every Tory MP I speak to agrees on is that Rishi Sunak needed a reset.

His King's Speech fell flat - and to be fair his own team warned it would, pointing to the Autumn statement instead - and stubborn poor polling means they are worried for their seats.

This reshuffle has started bold and unprecedented.

It will certainly cause tremors for the PM across his party - but doing nothing was clearly not an option.

Keeping Mrs Braverman and holding her close would have been just as controversial for the PM. Now he's taken that decision the pressure will be on to shift those polls.

