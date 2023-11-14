Singer Pink plans to give away 2,000 books banned in Florida in her upcoming concerts in the state.

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” the singer said in a statement.

“It’s especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of colour."

Pink will hand out copies of “The Family Book,” by Todd Parr, “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman, “Beloved,” by Toni Morrison, and a book from “Girls Who Code,” founded by Reshma Saujani, on November 24 and 25 during her 2023 Trustfall Tour.

The singer is set to distribute the copies in collaboration with non-profit organisation PEN America, which aims to "defend and celebrate free expression in the United States and worldwide," according to its website.

An increasing number of books are banned in public school classrooms and libraries in Florida, with 1,406 cases recorded in the state by PEN America for the year 2022-23.

Books typically targeted by the bans tend to be written by, or feature characters who are, people of colour, women, and members of the LGBTQ+ community, the organisation said.

