Scotland’s sole oil refinery is due to cease operations in 2025 putting hundreds of jobs at risk, its owners have announced.

Grangemouth, one of only six crude oil refinery's in the UK and supplies 80% of the country's oil, said it will become a fuel import terminal.

Petroineos, which owns the plant, said in a statement: “The timescale for any operational change has not yet been determined but the work will take around 18 months to complete and the refinery is therefore expected to continue operating until spring 2025.”

