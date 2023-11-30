Former Brookeside star Dean Sullivan has died at the age of 68 following a short illness.

The actor, famed for his role as Jimmy Corkhill in the Channel 4 soap from 1986 to 2003, was diagnosed with prostate cancer five years ago, he confirmed in May this year.

A statement from his management, Hamilton Management, as well as Sullivan's family, said on Thursday: "It is with deep sadness we must tell you that actor Dean Sullivan passed away on 29th November 2023 peacefully following a short illness.

"Dean is best remembered as the longest serving cast member of Channel 4’s groundbreaking ‘Brookside’ playing the role of ‘Jimmy Corkhill’, making Dean a British Soap icon.

"To millions he was and very much still is remembered as 'Jimmy', to family and friends he was 'Dino'.

Dean Sullivan (second from left) with Brookeside costars Michael Starke, Claire Sweeney, and Sue Jenkins at the 1999 BAFTAs. Credit: PA

"Dean's family wants to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and consistent support.

"We ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief."

The Liverpool-born actor won two British soap awards during his career.

Other TV appearances included parts in BBC’s Doctors, ITV’s The Royal and ITV’s Crime Stories.

In 2022, he starred in a Netflix short film called Wings, opposite Emmerdale actor Tom Lister.

