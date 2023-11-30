Food critic Grace Dent has broken her silence after her shock exit from the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! last week.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Dent said she was feeling "overwhelming sad" about her premature departure, which producers said was due to "medical grounds."

"I spent 15 days without a phone or any contact with loved ones, living much of the time outdoors in a rain forest in very wet weather," she wrote in the post.

"It gave me a short, sharp glimpse into the pain some folk worldwide endure. Normal life, forever, will always feel beautiful," Dent added.

Dent then summarised a few of her "personal breakthroughs" on the show, which included being locked in a glass helmet filled with cockroaches and climbing down the side of a skyscraper.

She rounded off her post by saying: "My plan is to recover … and when the adrenaline finally ebbs away, to make some serious plans for dinner. Three courses, extra potatoes, definitely pudding. I think I deserve it."

Grace isn't the only celebrity to leave behind the jungle in recent days

On Wednesday, American singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears also quit the show on "medical grounds".

During the show, she took part in multiple Bushtucker trials and told her campmates she was missing her family, including her two daughters.

