Meghan Markle takes role as intern stacking boxes in vegan coffee advert

Play Brightcove video

Meghan Markle has made a return to acting by stacking boxes, making hot drinks and fist bumping her way through a coffee brand advert

Credit: Clevr Blends via Instagram

Meghan Markle has been spotted stacking boxes, missing a fist bump and making hot drinks in a new advert for a coffee brand she invests in.

The former Suits actress is seen in the Clevr Blends' social media advert acting in the background of each of the shots, before closing out the advert with a missed fist bump.

The 42-year-old has been an investor in the brand since 2020, and has previously called it's founder and chief executive Hannah Mendoza a "passionate female entrepreneur".

Since quitting her royal public duties and moving to California, her investment in the firm was her first solo business venture.

She also called on Oprah Winfrey to promote the brand, sending her a basket of products to be unwrapped on her social platforms.

Clevr Blends posted the video on Instagram today with the caption: "Damn, you’re keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements.

"So grateful for the immense love and support this year—thanks for helping us keep the latte-loving dream alive, and thriving!xo"

For the latest royal news, listen to ITV News' podcast The Royal Rota