Search for Madeleine McCann will eventually yield results, her parents say

The search for Madeleine McCann will eventually yield results, her parents have said.

Madeleine McCann went missing in May 2007 while on holiday in Portugal, when the then-three-year-old was left in an apartment with her younger siblings as their parents went out to dinner with friends.

In a message on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page on Sunday, Kate and Gerry McCann said there was “no new significant news to share” in the search for their daughter, but they said they would continue their search.

"Another year comes to a close. I’m sure they’re getting shorter!" the post read.

“Whilst there is no new significant news to share in the search for Madeleine, efforts continue with the same determination, commitment and vigour.

“We believe such perseverance will eventually yield results."

The announcement came after Portuguese police reportedly apologised for the way detectives had investigated the long-running case and treated the family during the process.

While Madeleine’s parents were questioned in September 2007, detectives made them both “arguidos” – or suspects – in their daughter’s disappearance.

That status was eventually lifted and the investigation was shelved in 2008, but the couple remained under suspicion in Portugal for years.

Earlier this year, a reservoir in Portugal was searched and items were seized after German prosecutors received “certain tips” about the case.

