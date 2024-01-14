Play Brightcove video

Snow is forecast to hit parts of northern Scotland on Sunday as cold air from the Arctic brings chilly temperatures.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place all day on Sunday and into Monday, covering areas including the Highlands and the Orkney and Shetland Islands.

The Met Office warns parts of northern Scotland could see around 10cm of snow over the next two days.

Northern Ireland could also see up to 5cm of snow on higher ground on Monday, with a yellow warning in place from 3am until the end of the day.

Forecasters predict the snow will then move south over the course of the week, with the potential for wintry weather in parts of northern England on Tuesday.

Southern regions were said to be at “low risk” of snow.

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “It is going to be feeling pretty chilly in the north of Scotland.

“Throughout the week we are going to see more and more snow showers and warnings, towards the end of the week we will probably see an accumulation.

“It continues all day Sunday into Monday and we are likely to see an accumulation of snow and further warnings.

“We are going to see showers feeding across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and mainly the east coast of England.

Southern regions are expected to be largely dry over Sunday and Monday.

Ms Criswick added: “It looks generally dry, there’s an odd shower around, a little bit of cloud, it should be largely dry. There should be largely sunny spells, with temperatures around 7C to 8C.”

