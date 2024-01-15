Yemen: Missile fire hits ship in the Gulf of Aden, British military says

A ship has been hit by missile fire just off the coast of Yemen, in the Gulf of Aden, on Monday, the British military said.

Trade Operations, which oversees the waters, said the attack happened some 110 miles southeast of Aden.

It offered few details, other than to say the ship’s captain reported the “port side of vessel hit from above by a missile.” It did not identify the ship or elaborate.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels did not immediately acknowledge any attack, though they have previously fired missiles in that area.

More to follow...