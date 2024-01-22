Play Brightcove video

One eyewitness told ITV News' Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo in Yemen they saw four strikes close to a military airport

The US and British militaries bombed multiple sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Monday night.

This is the second time the allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on an array of Houthi sites.

Officials said the US and UK took out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing mission.

The MoD said four Royal Air Force Typhoons and a pair of Voyager tankers were involved in the latest military strike, which saw multiple targets hit at two military sites near the Sanaa airfield in Yemen.

It said that a “very rigorous analysis” was carried out to avoid civilian causalities.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the latest round of strikes were in “self-defence” as attacks on ships continue in the Red Sea, adding that the US-UK assault would “deal another blow” to the Iranian-backed militants.

Mr Shapps said: “Dangerous Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have continued to threaten the lives of sailors and disrupt shipping at an intolerable cost to the global economy. Along with our US partners, we have conducted a further round of strikes in self-defence.

“Aimed at degrading Houthi capabilities, this action will deal another blow to their limited stockpiles and ability to threaten global trade. Alongside our ongoing diplomatic efforts, we will continue to support regional stability across the Middle East, working hand in hand with our like-minded partners.”

Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden spoke on Monday evening, with the two leaders undertaking to “continue efforts alongside international partners to deter and disrupt” attacks by Houthis.

The Houthis’ media office also said in an online statement that several American and UK raids targeted Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

In recent days, the US launched seven rounds of airstrikes on Houthi military sites, targeting air bases under the rebels’ control and suspected missile launch sites.

The UK joined the US in carrying out strikes against the group in Yemen earlier this month, but ships have continued to be targeted along the vital Red Sea and Gulf of Aden trade routes.

It is understood Sir Keir Starmer and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle were not briefed ahead of the latest set of strikes against the Houthis by the US and UK.

The Labour leader and shadow defence secretary John Healey were briefed about the military operation on January 11.

A White House readout of the call said the two leaders “reiterated their commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks”.

Both the prime minister and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps had repeatedly declined to comment on, or rule out, the possibility of further military action if Houthi attacks continued.

But Mr Sunak had told MPs last week he was “prepared to back our words with actions”.

The government has insisted that the strikes would not escalate the already tense situation in the Middle East, stressing the need to protect the vital shipping route.

Details were not immediately forthcoming from the Ministry of Defence about the exact nature of the UK role in the fresh operation.

