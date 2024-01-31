In what was supposed to be an innocent wellbeing check-in, Elmo unknowingly opened the door to an influx of trauma.

The Sesame Street character had initially posted on X, formerly Twitter, to say hello to followers: "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" he wrote.

But no one could have predicted what would happen next, as the internet bombarded Elmo with their life problems.

Thousands used the platform to inform the red furry Muppet that they were not doing that great. One person wrote: "Elmo I’m suffering from existential dread over here."

Another said: "Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life."

Even celebrities weighed in. The Hunger Games star Rachel Zegler wrote that she was "resisting the urge to tell Elmo that I am kinda sad".

The original post accrued millions of views and thousands of responses, all from people jokingly - and earnestly - telling Elmo about what's keeping them up at night.

Elmo had no choice but to post again: "Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing.

"Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing".

The widespread distress even forced US President Joe Biden to comment: "I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days," he wrote on X.

"Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone."

Fellow Sesame Street characters joined in to show their support.

The Cookie Monster wrote: "Me here to talk it out whenever you want. Me will also supply cookies. #EmotionalWellBeing"

Ernie's best friend Bert added: "I'm here if you ever need a shoulder to lean on. I'll make us both a warm cup of tea."

The official account of Sesame Street also pitched in by sharing a link to mental health resources.

For any kind of support regarding the issues raised in this article, you can visit ITV’s mental health resources webpage.

