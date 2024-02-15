Kingswood and Wellingborough: Voters head to polls in two key by-elections
Voters are heading to the polls to elect new MPs in Wellingborough and Kingswood.
The key by-elections will determine who will replace former Conservative MPs Chris Skidmore in Kingswood, near Bristol, and Peter Bone in the Northamptonshire seat of Wellingborough.
Polling stations opened at 7am on Thursday and will close at 10pm. The results are expected to be declared in both constituencies some time after 4am on Friday.
Due to new laws brought in by the government, voters will need to bring photo ID, such as a passport or driving licence.
Kingswood’s vote was triggered by Mr Skidmore’s resignation as an MP in protest at Government legislation to boost North Sea oil and gas drilling.
He won the Gloucestershire constituency for the Tories at the past four general elections, before which Labour held it at every general election since 1992.
The opposition needs a much smaller swing to overturn the Conservative majority of 23% than the ones it recently secured in Tamworth, Selby and Ainsty and Mid Bedfordshire.
The by-election in Wellingborough was sparked after former Tory MP Mr Bone received a six-week suspension from the Commons when an inquiry found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.
He won the Northamptonshire constituency at every general election from 2005 to 2019.
Who are the candidates for Kingswood?
There are six candidates on the ballot paper. They are:
Sam Bromiley - Conservative Party
Damien Egan - Labour Party
Rupert Lowe - Reform UK
Lorraine Francis - Green Party
Andrew Brown - Liberal Democrats
Nicholas Wood - UKIP
Who are the candidates for Wellingborough?
In Wellingborough, there are 11 candidates. They are:
Jay Mala Post-Mortem - Ankit Love JKNPP
Alex Merola - Britain First - Stop The Boats
Helen Harrison - Conservative Party
Will Morris - Green Party
Marion Turner-Hawes - Independent
Kevin Watts - Independent
Andre Pyne-Bailey - Independent
Gen Kitchen - Labour Party
Ana Savage Gunn - Liberal Democrats
Ben Habib - Reform UK
Nick the Flying Brick - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…