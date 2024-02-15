Kingswood and Wellingborough: Voters head to polls in two key by-elections

People arrive in Rushden as voting gets underway in the Wellingborough by-election. Credit: PA

Voters are heading to the polls to elect new MPs in Wellingborough and Kingswood.

The key by-elections will determine who will replace former Conservative MPs Chris Skidmore in Kingswood, near Bristol, and Peter Bone in the Northamptonshire seat of Wellingborough.

Polling stations opened at 7am on Thursday and will close at 10pm. The results are expected to be declared in both constituencies some time after 4am on Friday.

Due to new laws brought in by the government, voters will need to bring photo ID, such as a passport or driving licence.

Kingswood’s vote was triggered by Mr Skidmore’s resignation as an MP in protest at Government legislation to boost North Sea oil and gas drilling.

He won the Gloucestershire constituency for the Tories at the past four general elections, before which Labour held it at every general election since 1992.

Results are expected to be announced some time after 4am on Friday morning. Credit: PA

The opposition needs a much smaller swing to overturn the Conservative majority of 23% than the ones it recently secured in Tamworth, Selby and Ainsty and Mid Bedfordshire.

The by-election in Wellingborough was sparked after former Tory MP Mr Bone received a six-week suspension from the Commons when an inquiry found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.

He won the Northamptonshire constituency at every general election from 2005 to 2019.

Who are the candidates for Kingswood?

There are six candidates on the ballot paper. They are:

  • Sam Bromiley - Conservative Party

  • Damien Egan - Labour Party

  • Rupert Lowe - Reform UK

  • Lorraine Francis - Green Party

  • Andrew Brown - Liberal Democrats

  • Nicholas Wood - UKIP

Who are the candidates for Wellingborough?

In Wellingborough, there are 11 candidates. They are:

  • Jay Mala Post-Mortem - Ankit Love JKNPP

  • Alex Merola - Britain First - Stop The Boats

  • Helen Harrison - Conservative Party

  • Will Morris - Green Party

  • Marion Turner-Hawes - Independent

  • Kevin Watts - Independent

  • Andre Pyne-Bailey - Independent

  • Gen Kitchen - Labour Party

  • Ana Savage Gunn - Liberal Democrats

  • Ben Habib - Reform UK

  • Nick the Flying Brick - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…