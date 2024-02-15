Kingswood and Wellingborough: Voters head to polls in two key by-elections

Voters are heading to the polls to elect new MPs in Wellingborough and Kingswood.

The key by-elections will determine who will replace former Conservative MPs Chris Skidmore in Kingswood, near Bristol, and Peter Bone in the Northamptonshire seat of Wellingborough.

Polling stations opened at 7am on Thursday and will close at 10pm. The results are expected to be declared in both constituencies some time after 4am on Friday.

Due to new laws brought in by the government, voters will need to bring photo ID, such as a passport or driving licence.

Kingswood’s vote was triggered by Mr Skidmore’s resignation as an MP in protest at Government legislation to boost North Sea oil and gas drilling.

He won the Gloucestershire constituency for the Tories at the past four general elections, before which Labour held it at every general election since 1992.

Results are expected to be announced some time after 4am on Friday morning. Credit: PA

The opposition needs a much smaller swing to overturn the Conservative majority of 23% than the ones it recently secured in Tamworth, Selby and Ainsty and Mid Bedfordshire.

The by-election in Wellingborough was sparked after former Tory MP Mr Bone received a six-week suspension from the Commons when an inquiry found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.

He won the Northamptonshire constituency at every general election from 2005 to 2019.

Who are the candidates for Kingswood?

There are six candidates on the ballot paper. They are:

Sam Bromiley - Conservative Party

Damien Egan - Labour Party

Rupert Lowe - Reform UK

Lorraine Francis - Green Party

Andrew Brown - Liberal Democrats

Nicholas Wood - UKIP

Who are the candidates for Wellingborough?

In Wellingborough, there are 11 candidates. They are:

Jay Mala Post-Mortem - Ankit Love JKNPP

Alex Merola - Britain First - Stop The Boats

Helen Harrison - Conservative Party

Will Morris - Green Party

Marion Turner-Hawes - Independent

Kevin Watts - Independent

Andre Pyne-Bailey - Independent

Gen Kitchen - Labour Party

Ana Savage Gunn - Liberal Democrats

Ben Habib - Reform UK

Nick the Flying Brick - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

