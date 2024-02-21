Zambian striker Norin Betani has died aged 24 after falling ill ahead of an 2024 Paris Olympic women’s football qualifier against Ghana, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced.

Betani died on Wednesday morning after being "diagnosed with suspected malaria."

In a statement, a spokesperson for FAZ said: “We regret to announce the death of one of our female players Norin Betani who was in the provisional squad for the Ghana match."

Zambia's 'Copper Queens' are scheduled to play Ghana on February 23, in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, but there has been no update as to whether or not that will be rescheduled.

So far in the 23/24 season Norin Betani (left) had scored four goals for her team, Indeni Roses. Credit: Football Association of Zambia

Betani fell unwell while on international camp and was taken to the hospital on the recommendation of team medics.

"The patient was referred to hospital on Monday and was under medical care until her demise.

"FAZ secretariat staff, family members and her club (Indeni Roses) worked closely during the player’s hospitalisation," the football association added.

So far in the 23/24 season Norin Betani had scored four goals for Zambia Women's Super League side, Indeni Roses.

The last match she played before going into international duty was against the YASA Queens.

