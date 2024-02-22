Lidl recalls cookies after finding they may contain metal

Lidl has pulled cookies off the shelves after discovering they may contain pieces of metal.

The supermarket extended its recall of cookies to three new products following an initial warning earlier this week.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has also issued a “do not eat” warning.

The affected products in the original recall include the Tower Gate triple chocolate and lemon flavoured soft baked cookies, with best before dates of December 12 and December 13, and the Tower Gate chocolate chip cookies, with a best before date of December 14.

An FSA spokesperson said: "Lidl is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

"These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

"If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."