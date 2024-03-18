Volcanic activity in Iceland is continuing to threaten towns and infrastructure in the southern peninsula of the country, two days after a volcano erupted.

It is the fourth eruption in three months from the Svartsengi system, which located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, and the most powerful yet, leading Iceland to declare a state of emergency.

Lava flow has slowed substantially since the eruption on Saturday evening, however its proximity to water pipelines, power lines, and fibre optic cables, have left officials concerned.

This is the fourth eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula since December - and the biggest yet

Icelandic Civil Protection said preparations for a protective barrier have been put in place on the south coast road (which is now closed) to prevent lava flow along it.

Work to protect the nearby Svartsengi geothermal power plant has also been carried out.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), the earth is continuing to push lava from a 0.5km (0.3 mile) crack.

There are also warnings that if the lava reaches the coast and sea, it could lead to a major health hazard.

This is because the sudden cooling of the lava would lead to the formation of volcanic gases, primarily hydrogen chloride, being released. The IMO says this could be lethal.

If lava reaches the sea, the gases which could be released may be lethal. Credit: Icelandic Meteorological Office

The volcanic eruption has effected both residents and also tourists.

Those living in nearby Grindavik were evacuated on Saturday, along with almost 700 people from the Blue Lagoon Spa - one of Iceland's biggest tourist attractions.

Posting on its website the famous spa said: 'Due to a volcanic eruption that commenced at Sundhnúkagígar on March 16, we have evacuated and temporarily closed all our operational units.

"Despite these recent events, all our facilities remain in good condition and are surrounded by protective barriers designed to safeguard Blue Lagoon's vital infrastructure against potential lava flows.

The spa will remain closed through Tuesday, March 19.

Timeline of events:

November 11: Grindavik is evacuated after earthquakes cause large cracks to open in the ground.

December 18: volcano erupts on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

January 14: A second eruption takes place, defensive walls stop some of the lava flow.

February 8: A third eruption takes places, cutting off heat and hot water to thousands of people.

March 16: The fourth eruption in three months begins close to Grindavik, which is the most powerful so far. Iceland declares a state of emergency.

Grindavik was first evacuated in November when the Svartsengi volcanic system awakened after almost 800 years with a series of earthquakes that opened large cracks in the ground north of the town.

The volcano eventually erupted on December 18, sending lava flowing away from Grindavik.

A second eruption that began on January 14 sent lava toward the town. Defensive walls that had been bolstered after the first eruption stopped some of the flow, but several buildings were consumed by the lava.

Both eruptions lasted only a matter of days. A third eruption began Feb. 8. It petered out within hours, but not before a river of lava engulfed a pipeline, cutting off heat and hot water to thousands of people.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, sees regular eruptions and is highly experienced at dealing with them.

The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures over Europe.

