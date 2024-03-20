A Lego lineup: How a US police team works around suspect identity laws

By Hannah Ward-Glenton, ITV News Producer

Murrieta Police Department in California has a creative way of dealing with the state's new suspect identity laws: Lego heads.

A series of faces deftly disguise the possible perpetrators on the Department's social media accounts.

Their identities are masked with faces expressing an array of emotions, from a toothy grin to frowny tears.

Credit: @murrietapd / Instagram

It comes after a new law went into effect at the beginning of 2024 that restricts the how and when law enforcement agencies in California share suspect photos and mugshots.

"The Murrieta Police Department prides itself in its transparency with the community, but also honors everyone's rights & protections as afforded by law; even suspects," the police department wrote on its Instagram account, in a post explaining the appearance of the yellow bricks.

Credit: @murrietapd / Instagram

"In order to share what is happening in Murrieta, we chose to cover the faces of suspects to protect their identity while still aligning with the new law."

The new law came into place on January 1 and prohibits law enforcement from sharing suspect photos for non-violent crimes.

The rule also requires agencies to remove suspect mugshots from social media after 14 days, except for in special circumstances.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…