Train drivers at 16 rail companies will stage a series of fresh strikes from May 7-9 in their long-running pay dispute, the Aslef union has announced.

Members of the union will couple the walkout with a six day overtime ban from Monday 6 to Saturday 11 May.

The industrial action is to get train drivers, who have not had an increase in salary for five years, a pay rise, Aslef says.

"Our pay deals at these companies ran out in 2019," the union's leader Mick Whelan said.

"Train drivers at these Train Operating Companies have not had an increase in salary for five years. That is completely wrong," he added.

"The employers and the government think we are going to give up and run away. They're wrong. In the words of Tom Petty, we won’t back down…"

Which train operators are striking when?

Tuesday, May 7

c2c

Greater Anglia,

GTR Great Northern Thameslink

Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway main line

Depot drivers

SWR Island Line

Wednesday, May 8

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

West Midlands Trains

Thursday, May 9

LNER

Northern Trains

TransPennine Trains

More to follow...

