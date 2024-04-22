Train drivers from 16 companies will stage fresh strikes in May, Aslef says
Train drivers at 16 rail companies will stage a series of fresh strikes from May 7-9 in their long-running pay dispute, the Aslef union has announced.
Members of the union will couple the walkout with a six day overtime ban from Monday 6 to Saturday 11 May.
The industrial action is to get train drivers, who have not had an increase in salary for five years, a pay rise, Aslef says.
"Our pay deals at these companies ran out in 2019," the union's leader Mick Whelan said.
"Train drivers at these Train Operating Companies have not had an increase in salary for five years. That is completely wrong," he added.
"The employers and the government think we are going to give up and run away. They're wrong. In the words of Tom Petty, we won’t back down…"
Which train operators are striking when?
Tuesday, May 7
c2c
Greater Anglia,
GTR Great Northern Thameslink
Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway main line
Depot drivers
SWR Island Line
Wednesday, May 8
Avanti West Coast
Chiltern Railways
CrossCountry
East Midlands Railway
Great Western Railway
West Midlands Trains
Thursday, May 9
LNER
Northern Trains
TransPennine Trains
More to follow...
