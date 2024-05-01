Harvey Weinstein appears in court after 2020 New York rape conviction overturned

Harvey Weinstein was back in court on Wednesday for the first time since his 2020 rape conviction was overturned and a new trial ordered.

The preliminary hearing in Manhattan is scheduled to include discussion of evidence, scheduling and other matters.

The 72-year-old attended the hearing despite being hospitalised shortly after his return to his cell last week. Weinstein, wearing a navy blue suit, was seated in a wheelchair pushed by a court officer as he entered the preliminary hearing in Manhattan.

Weinstein's lawyer Arthur Aidala said the disgraced former Hollywood mogul was undergoing unspecified tests due to his health issues.

At the time Mr Aidala said: "He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all kinds of tests. He’s somewhat of a train wreck health-wise."

Harvey Weinstein has been in ill health for years. Credit: AP

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has said it is determined to retry the case against Weinstein despite the previous conviction being thrown out.

Legal experts say that may be a long road and comes down to whether the women he’s accused of assaulting are willing to testify again.

One of the women, Mimi Haley, said last week she was still considering whether she would testify at any retrial.

The once-powerful studio boss was also convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape and is still sentenced to another 16 years in prison in California.

In the New York case that is now overturned, he was convicted of rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actor in 2013, and of forcing himself on Haley, a former Project Runway production assistant, in 2006.

Mimi Haley has said she is considering testifying again. Credit: AP

Weinstein had pleaded not guilty and maintained any sexual activity was consensual.

On Thursday, the New York Court of Appeals vacated his conviction in a 4-3 decision, erasing his 23-year prison sentence, after concluding a trial judge permitted jurors to see and hear too much evidence not directly related to what he was charged with.

One of the key issues the court found was a decision to let women testify about allegations that were not part of the case.

The ruling shocked and disappointed women who celebrated historic gains during the era of #MeToo, a movement that ushered in a wave of sexual misconduct claims in Hollywood and beyond.

