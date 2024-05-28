Victim of robbery at London jewellers captured on CCTV dies 24 hours later

T he victim of a robbery at a jewellers in southwest London has died 24 hours later, police have confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police said the man died on Sunday - a day after the incident in Richmond.

An initial statement from police on Saturday said that although a member of staff was assaulted he was not "seriously injured".

In an updated statement, police confirmed the man has since died, but that his death is "not being treated as suspicious at this time."

Police have released images of two men they want to locate in connection with the robbery, and are asking the public for assistance.

"We are aware of the death of a man in Surrey on Sunday, 26 May. This is being investigated by officers from Surrey Police and is not being treated as suspicious at this time," a statement from the Met said.

"The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"The man who died was the victim of a robbery at a jewellers in Richmond on Saturday, 25 May.

"We ask that the privacy of his family is respected at this difficult time and moving CCTV footage of the incident involving the victim is not shared on social media."

The incident happened at around 2.50pm on Saturday in Kew Road, with the two men stealing a quantity of high value watches.

Anyone who recognises either of the men shown in the images or has information that could assist police has been asked to call 101 or 'X' @MetCC and quote CAD4555/25May.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

