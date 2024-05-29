ITV will the broadcast the first head-to-head General Election debate between Rishi Sunak, leader of the Conservative Party and Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer.

The debate will take place live in front of a studio audience and will be broadcast on ITV1, ITVX and STV and STV Player on Tuesday June 4 at 9pm.

ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham will moderate the hour-long debate. Julie has moderated General Election debates on ITV in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Michael Jermey, ITV's Director of News and Current Affairs, said: "Millions of viewers value the election debates. They provide a chance to see and hear the party leaders set out their pitch to the country, debate directly with each other and take questions from voters.

"ITV is pleased to be broadcasting the first debate in this year's election campaign".

ITV plans to broadcast additional programming including an interview programme with other party leaders and a multi-party debate. Details on the further programmes will be announced in due course.If you would like the opportunity to put a question directly to those taking part, please follow the link below to submit your question and provide some more information about yourself.

Ask your question here.

