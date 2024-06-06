D-Day anniversary: Hundreds of beacons will light up the UK - where can you see them?

Credit: PA

Hundreds of beacons will light up the UK tonight to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

It's one of thousands of events up and down the country commemorating the military operation which marked the start of the campaign which led to the Allies winning the Second World War.

Beacons will be lit at 9:15pm across the country.

So, where can you see the beacons near you?

Bedfordshire

  • Ampthill: Ampthill Great Park

  • Barton-le-clay: Arnold Recreation Ground

  • Biggleswade: Market Square

  • Bolnhurst & Keysoe: Church Road

  • Caddington: The Green

  • Fairfield: Fairfield Community Hall

  • Houghton Regis: The Village Green

  • Potton: Market Square

  • Shefford: Shefford Town Memorial Association (STMA)

  • Whipsnade: Dunstable Downs and Whipsnade Estate

Berkshire

  • Binfield: Parish Office on Foxley Fields

  • Bucklebury: Chapel Row Green

  • Chieveley: Chieveley Recreation Ground

  • Crowthorne: Morgan Recreation Ground

  • Greenham Common Control Tower

  • Lambourn Parish: Seven Barrows

  • High Wycombe Royal British Legion

  • Shaw-cum-Donnington: Donnington Castle

  • Sonning: King George's Field

  • Sunninghill & Ascot: Victory Field Recreation Ground

  • Theale: Church Yard

  • Woodley: Woodford Park Memorial Ground

Buckinghamshire

  • Akeley:

  • Beaconsfield: War Memorial, Windsor End

  • Buckingham: Buckingham Community Centre

  • Buckingham Burnham: The War Memorial

  • Castlethorpe: Castlefields

  • Chalfont St Peter: Gold Hill Common

  • Clifton Reynes Cublington:

  • Emberton: Emberton playing field

  • Latimer & Ley Hill: The Crown, Ley Hill

  • Little Missenden: Holmer Green Common

  • Nash: Nash Village Hall

  • Olney: Barnfield

  • Princes Risborough: Stratton Memorial Garden

  • Quainton: The Quainton Beacon, Mill Hill

  • Soulbury: Village Green

  • Waddeston: Community Centre, Frederick Street

  • West Wycombe: In front of the Mausoleum

  • Wing: Wing Recreation Ground

  • Wingrave with Rowsham: The Park

  • Woburn Sands: War Memorial

  • Wolverton and Greenleys: Milton Keynes Museum, McConnell Drive

  • Woughton: Jonathans Coffee Hall

Cambridgeshire

  • Eltisley: The Green

  • Ely: St Mary’s Street

  • Eye: Manor Farm Park

  • Glinton: The Village Pump

  • Holywell-cum-Needingworth: Overcote Lane playing field

  • Horningsea:

  • Huntingdon: Castle Hills

  • March: West End Park

  • Over: Over Village Green

  • Peterborough: Town Hall

  • St Neots: Regatta Meadow

  • Warboys: St. Mary Magdelene Church

Channel Islands

  • Guernsey: Castle Cornet

  • Isle of Man: National War Memorial in St John’s, and the tower at St Ninian’s Church in Douglas

  • Scilly Isles: Garden Battery, outside Hugh House at the Garrison

  • Alderney: The Butes

Cheshire

  • Ashton Hayes Sports and Recreation Association: Playing field

  • Barnton: Barnton Rec, Hayes Drive

  • Beeston Castle

  • Betley Court Farm, Betley

  • Birches Crematorium

  • Bollington: next to White Nancy

  • Delamere and Oakmere: Old Pale Hill

  • Frodsham: Frodsham War Memorial

  • Halebank:

  • Helsby: Helsby Hill

  • High Legh:

  • Holmes Chapel: St Luke's

  • Nantwich: Nantwich Town Square

  • Neston: Neston Parish Church

  • North Rode: Aintree Hall, Manor Road

  • Prestbury: St Peter’s Church

  • Sandbach: Cobbles

  • Shavington-cum-Gresty: Village Hall

  • Wincham: Linnards Lane Playing Fields

  • Winsford: Marina Island

Cornwall

  • Carlyon: Crinnis Beach

  • Carn Brea: The Countryman Inn

  • Constantine: Village hall

  • East Looe: Wooldown

  • Falmouth: Beacon

  • First & Last Inn

  • Lewannick:

  • Newquay: Huer's Hut

  • Saltash: Saltash Waterside

  • South Petherwin: Village Hall

  • St Austell Bay: Charlestown Harbour

  • St Gennys:

  • St Mabyn: St Mabyn Inn

  • Torpoint: Sparrow Park

  • Truro: High Cross

  • Warbstow: in the field below the Bury

County Durham

  • Barnard Castle: Woodleigh

  • Billingham: John Whitehead Park

  • Bishop Auckland: Market Place

  • Chiton: Hutton House

  • City of Durham:

  • Coxhoe: Coxhoe Village Hall and Quarrington Hill Community Centre

  • Ferryhill: Ferryhill Town Hall Garden

  • Fishburn: Village Green

  • Great Aycliffe: Oak Leaf Sports Complex field

  • Greater Willington: St James Church

  • Healyfield: at the top of Drovers Road, Castleside

  • Horden: Horden Memorial Park

Cumberland

  • Cleator Moor: The Square

Cumbria

  • Barton and Pooley Bridge: Field behind the Sun Inn

  • Brant Fell Beacon

  • Scotby and Cotehill with Cumwhinton: Cotehill Village Hall

  • Matson Ground Estate

  • Drigg and Carleton: Drigg Young Farmers Club

  • Irthlington: Newtown Village Hall

  • Millom: War memorial

  • Ulverston: Hoad Hill near the Sir John Barrow Monument

  • Workington: Vulcan Park

Derbyshire

  • Chapel-en-le-Frith: War Memorial on the Market

  • Crich, Crich Beacon

  • South Derbyshire: Memorial Park Gates

Devon

  • Beaford: Doorstep Green

  • Bideford: Pollyfield Centre

  • Burrington: Forches

  • Chagford: Meldon Hill

  • Crediton: Crediton Town Square & Beacon Park

  • Crownhill Fort: Royal Citadel, Plymouth Hoe

  • Dawlish: The Lawn

  • Holsworthy: The Square

  • Morchard Bishop: War Memorial

  • Newton Abbot: near All Saints’ Church at Highweek, the junction of Firestone Lane and Stoneman’s Hill in Wolborough and Shaldon Road in Buckland, south of the Centrax factory

  • Ogwell: Ogwell Village Green

  • Plasterdown: Whitchurch Tavistock

  • Salcombe: War Memorial to Whitestrand

  • Sandford: Beacon Church at Newbuildings

  • Sidmouth: York Steps

  • Sourton: Sourton Village Hall

Dorset

  • St Edmund, Wyke Regis: All Saints Church

  • Bere Regis: the ponies field at Souls’ Moor

  • Blandford Forum: Woodhouse Gardens

  • Burton Bradstock: The Beacon, Cliff Road

  • Christchurch: Christchurch Quay and Bandstand

  • Ferndown:

  • Gillingham: Hardings Park

  • Lyme Regis: Gun Cliff

  • Ringwood: War Memorial Gardens

  • Sherborne: Sherborne Beacon

  • Studland: Studland Bay

  • Verwood: Ferrett Green War Memorial

  • Wareham: The Quay

  • Weymouth: The Northe Fort

  • Wimborne: Cemetery

East Yorkshire

  • Hedon: Market Hill

  • Hessle: Hessle Foreshore

  • Hornsea: Seafront Beacon

  • Howden: Howden Minster

  • Kilpin: Skelton

  • Thwing & Octon: Thwing Mere

  • Tickton & Routh: Tickton Village Field

Essex

  • Ardleigh: Ardleigh Millennium Green

  • Brightlingsea: War Memorial in Victoria Place

  • Debden: Debden Recreation Ground

  • Heybridge Basin: The Jolly Sailor and The Ship

East Sussex

  • Crowborough: Crowborough beacon

  • Hastings: East Hill

  • Heathfield: Cade Street Recreation Ground

  • Newhaven: West Quay Promontory

  • Peacehaven: Gateway Café

  • Rotherfield: Recreation Ground

  • Seaford: Splash Point

  • Willingdon: Butts Brow

  • Uckfield: Uckfield beacon

Gloucestershire

  • Bradley Stoke: Jubilee Centre

  • Frampton Cotterell: Centenary Field

  • Gloucester: Robinswood Hill

  • Lydney: The Mense

  • Patchway: The BMX track

  • Pauntley Village Hall

  • Yate: Tylers Field

Hampshire

  • Allbrook: Otterbourne Common

  • Bishop's Waltham: New Road Recreational Ground

  • Bramley: St James' Church and the meadow

  • Calshot and Stone Point: Clifftop

  • Chandler's Ford: Fryern recreational ground

  • Charlton: Charlton Lakes

  • Cheesefoot Head: Matterley Estate

  • Copythorne: Copyrhorne Parish Hall

  • East Meon: Village Hall and All Saint's Church

  • Eastleigh: Leigh Road recreation ground

  • Fordingbridge: Fordingbridge Recreational ground

  • Gosport: Hardway sailing club

  • Hamble: The Square car park

  • Hayling Island: Hayling seafront

  • Hound: Cricket ground

  • Hythe: Hythe Marina

  • Lepe: Lepe Country Park war memorial

  • Ludgershall: Ludgershall recreation ground

  • Mottistone: Culver Down

  • Netley: Cricket Field, Victoria Road

  • Portsmouth: HMN Base, D-Day 80 Principal Beacon

  • Ringwood: War Memorial Gardens

  • Sherfield on Loddon: St Leonard's Church

  • Stratfield Mortimer: the Horse and Groom and on the fairground

  • West End: Hatch Grange

  • Yateley: Church End Green

Hertfordshire

  • Berkhamsted: Velvet Lawn

  • Braughing: The Square

  • Buckland: Dawes Lane

  • Chorleywood: Chorleywood War Memorial Hall

  • Codicote: John Clements Sports & Community Centre

  • Croxley Green: The Green

  • Elstree & Borehamwood: Woodcock Hill

  • Ickleford: Upper Green

  • Lilley: Lilley Cassel Memorial Hall

  • Lymington: Lymington Quay

  • Sandridge: Jersey Farm Woodland Park

  • Sawbridgeworth: Great St Mary’s Church

  • Ware: Ware Priory

  • Wellington: Adzor Bank

  • Watford: Watford Museum

Herefordshire

  • Bartestree with Lugwardine: Bartestree Village Hall

  • Bishop's Frome: Green Lane

  • Kington: Kington Golf Course

  • Castle Frone St Michaels Church

  • Pembridge: Pembridge Parish Hall

  • Ross-on-Wye: The Prospect

  • Monken Hadley: St Mary the Virgin Church

Isles of Scilly

  • St Mary's: Garden Battery

  • St Agnes: The Turk's Head

  • Tresco: Dial Rocks

Isle of Wight

  • Bembridge: Culver Down

  • East Cowes: The Esplanade

  • Yarmouth: The Green

Kent

  • Addington: Addington Village Hall

  • Ash-cum-Ridley: Ash Church

  • Ashford: Civic Park

  • Bethersden: The George Field

  • Bidborough: Bidborough Village Hall

  • Biddenden: Jubilee Meadows

  • Birchington-on-sea: Epple Bay beacon

  • Brenchley and Matfield: Matfield Green

  • Broadstairs: Broadstairs Bandstand

  • Canterbury: Canterbury Cathedral

  • Capel-le-Ferne: Capel-le-Ferne Village Hall

  • Charing Heath: The Market Place

  • Sutton Valence: Sutton Valence Village Hall

  • Chevening: Chipstead Green

  • Crockenhill: Crockenhill Village Hall

  • Cuxton: St. Michael’s Church

  • Dover: Marina Curve

  • Eastchurch: Dicksons Field

  • Edenbridge: Stangrove Park

  • Folkestone: The Leas bandstand

  • Gravesham: Windmill Hill Gardens

  • Wickhambreaux: Wickhambreaux Village Green

  • Halstead: Halstead Recreation Ground

  • Headcorn: Headcorn \villsge Green

  • Hernhill: New Zealand Banks

  • High Halden: Chequers on the Green Pub

  • Horton Kirby and South Darenth: Horton Kirby and South Darenth Village Hall

  • Halling:

  • Kings Hill: Kings Hill Community Centre

  • Kingsnorth: Kestrel Park

  • Leeds Village: St Nicholas's Church

  • Manston: Manston Recreation Ground

  • Marden: Southons Field

  • Mereworth: Mereworth Recreation Ground

  • Taunton: Maidenbrook Country Park

  • Ospringe: Painters Forstal Community Hall

  • Queenborough: Crundells Wharf

  • Ramsgate: St Laurence Church

  • Sandwich: Quay Green

  • Selling: Selling Village Hall

  • St Margaret's at Cliffe: Saint Margarets Bay

  • Swanley: Swanley Recreation Ground

  • Tilmanstone: Tilmanstone Village Hall

  • Upchurch: Upchurch Recreation Ground

  • Newchurch: The Spinney

Lancashire

  • Bashall Eaves: Bashall Barn

  • Carnforth: War Memorial Gardens

  • Casterton: Brownthwaite Pike

  • Chorley: War Memorial in Astley Park

  • Croston: St. Michael's Church

  • Earby: The Green

  • Fylde: Fairhaven Lake and Gardens Event Lawn

  • Grindleton: Cherry Trees

  • Hackleton: Piddington Cemetery

  • Hornby: Hornby Beacon

  • Wigan: Beacon Country Park

  • Lancaster: Lancaster Priory

  • Morecambe: Morecambe Town Hall

  • Preston: The Flag Market

  • Lostock Hall: Hope Terrace Cenotaph

  • Wrea: Wrea Green

  • Chester: Chester Town Hall

  • Whittington: Whittington Castle

  • Shirdley Hill: Shirdley Hill Village Green

  • Holme Chapel: St Luke's Church

  • West Bradford: West Bradford Village Hall

  • Whittington: Whittington Castle

Leicestershire

  •  Breedon on the Hill: Breedon Priory Church

  • Countesthorpe: Centenary Paddock

  • Earl Shilton: Castle Mound

  • Glenfield: Memorial Garden

  • Groby: The Stamford Arms

  • Illston on the Hill: The Old Barns field

  • Loughborough: Queen's Park

  • Mountsorrel: Tarmac at Castle Hill

  • Sapcote: Grace Road open space

  • Nuneaton: Market Bosworth Country Park

  • Syston: Central Park

  • Whitwick: Whitwick Scout Hut

Lincolnshire

  • Barton Upon Humber: Humber Viewing Area

  • Brigg: Market Place

  • Broughton: Phil Grundy Community & Sports Centre

  • Burgh Le Marsh: Burgh Le Marsh Church

  • Caistor: South Street Park

  • Caythorpe & Frieston: Caythorpe Church

  • Corby Glen: Coronation Park

  • Crowle & Ealand: War Memorial

  • Deeping St James: Jubilee Park

  • Fleet: Fleet Hargate Field

  • Fotherby: Hill Top Common

  • Grainthorpe & Conisholme: Grainthorpe Playing Fields

  • Haxey: St Nicholas Church

  • Holbeach: Wignal's Gate

  • Kirton Holme: Kirton Holme Golf Club Car Park

  • Kirton in Lindsey: The Green, King Edward Street

  • Lincoln: Castle Square

  • Market Rasen: Market Place

  • North Scarle: The White Hart

  • Stamford: Recreation Ground

  • Stapleford: Old Mill Club

  • Sutton Bridge: Memorial Park

  • Wainfleet: Marketplace

London

  • Hammersmith: Lyric Square

Merseyside

  • Cronton: The Pasture

  • Liverpool: Liverpool Parish Church

Norfolk

  • Attleborough: Queens Square

  • Brancaster: Brancaster Village Hall

  • Cromer: The beach, close to the Gangway

  • Diss: Diss Park

  • Great Yarmouth: Anchor Gardens

  • Happisburgh: Beach Road Car Park

  • Horning: Horning Village Hall

  • Melton: Melton Recreation Ground

  • Mundesley: Mundesley Sea Front Gardens

  • Narborough: Narborough Community Centre

  • North Walsham: Memorial Park

  • King's Lynn: King's Staithe Square

  • Overstrand: Pauls Lane Car Park

  • Port of Wells: Well Quay

  • Sedgeford: Sedgeford Village Hall

  • Sheringham: On the Lees

  • Shipdham: Village beacon

  • Shouldham: Village green

  • Spooner Row: Spooner Row playing field

  • Sprowston: St Mary and St Margaret's Church

  • Swaffham: The Buttercross

  • Swanton Novers: Swanton Novers Village Hall

  • Thetford: Market Place

  • Thorpe St Andrew: Sir George Morse Park

  • Walcott: Sea wall opposite Kingfisher Cafe

  • Winterton-on-Sea: Beach Carp Park

Northamptonshire

  • Brackley: Egerton Hall

  • Emneth: The Gaultree Inn

  • Roade: Roade Village Hall

  • Irthlingborough: Parsons Green

  • Rushden: Rushden Hall

  • Hilgay: War Memorial

  • Great Billing: Elwes Arms

  • Hartwell: Hartwell Community Centre

  • Long Buckby: Cotton End

  • Raunds: Town hall

  • Cottingham: Top field

  • Corby: Coronation Park

  • Earls Barton: The Square

  • Higham Ferrers: War Memorial

  • Kettering: Wicksteed Park

  • Little Addlington: The Bell Inn

  • Thrapston: Peace Park

  • Titchmarsh: Village beacon

  • Watford: Village green

  • Weldon: Village green

  • Welland: St James' Church

  • Wootton: Wootton Community centre

Northumberland

  • Longhorsley: Village green

  • Blyth: Dave Stephen’s Centre

  • Alnwick: The Barbican

Nottinghamshire

  • Aslockton: Whatton and Aslockton playing fields

  • Bingham: Bingham Market

  • Collingham: The Royal Oak

  • Cotgrave: Village green

  • Kimberley: Chapel on the Hill

  • Selston: Woodnook Recreation Ground

  • Shireoaks: The Pit Top

  • Trowell: Parish Hall

North Yorkshire

  • Middlesbrough: The Cenotaph

  • Appleton Wiske: ARA field

  • Barlby: Wainhomes Playing Field

  • Bedale: St Gregory's

  • Brompton-on-Swale: Brompton-on-Swale Community Sports Hall

  • Carthorpe: Village beacon

  • Cayton: Greenbelt off West Garth

  • Copmanthorpe: Memorial Green

  • Danby: Danby Beacon

  • Threshfield: Threshfield park

  • Great Ayton: Castle field

  • Grewelthorpe: Village hall

  • Ingleborough: Ingleborough Community Centre

  • Kirkby Fleetham: Kirkby Fleetham Green

  • Knaresborough: Castle grounds

  • Leavening: Picnic Area

  • Middleham: Middleham Castle

  • Riccall: Riccall Park

  • Ripon: Ripon Catherdral

  • Sherburn in Elmet: White Rose Social Club

  • Skipton: Holy Trinity Church

  • Tadcaster: Junction of Garnet Lane and Leeds Road

  • Terrington: Terrington Village Hall

  • Thornaby: Thornaby Cenotaph

Oxfordshire

  • Berinsfield: War Memorial, Wimblestraw Road

  • Finmere: Village green

  • Kingston Bagpuize and Southmoor: Kingston Bagpuize House

  • Littleworth: Littleworth Playing Field

  • Romanby: Romanby Memorial Garden

  • Thame: Town Hall

Rutland

  • Barleythorpe: Buttercross Park

  • Cottesmore: Cottesmore Church

  • Oakham: All Saints Church

Shropshire

  • Bridgnorth: Panpudding Hill

  • Clungunford: Broadward Hall

  • Llanyblodwel: Village Hall

  • Ludlow: Ludlow Castle

  • Newport: St Nicholas Church

  • Market Drayton: St Mary's Church

  • Much Wenlock: Wenlock Priory

  • Prees Parish: Prees Cricket and Recreation Club

  • Wem: Wem recreation grounds

  • Whittington: St John the Baptist Church

Somerset

  • Abbas and Templecombe: Templecombe recreation ground

  • Axbridge: Viewings from the west side of the Cheddar Reservoir

  • Broomfield: Herne Centre

  • Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge: Burnham-on-Sea jetty

  • Chard: Guildhall balcony

  • Chedzoy village: Chedzoy Village Hall

  • Churchstanton: Opposite the York Inn, Churchinford

  • Donyatt: Village Recreational Field

  • Dulverton: Broford Farm

  • Fleet: Fleet Air Arm Memorial Church

  • Glastonbury: Glastonbury tor

  • Ilminster: Market House from 8pm

  • Long Ashton: Peel Park cenotaph

  • Penselwood: Pear Ash Farm

  • Sandford: Village Hall

  • Shepton Mallet: Mid-Somerset Showground

  • Wembdon: From 7pm at The Cottage Inn, lighting on the allotments

  • West Hatch: Doble's Field, Griffin Lane

  • West Quantoxhead: Staple Plain

  • Williton: Williton pavilion

  • Winscombe and Sandford: Winscombe Old Station on the Strawberry Line

South Yorkshire

  • Askern: Askern events field

  • Auckley: Scout hut on Hurst Lane

  • Barnburgh and Harlington Parish: Car park of the Coach and Horses and the Harlington Inn

  • Doncaster: War memorial in Bennetthorpe

  • Ecclesfield: Ecclesfield park

  • Edlington: Community woodland

  • Gringley: Torworth Play park, end of Holds Lane

  • Laughton-en-le-Morthen: Village hall

  • Maltby: The Green on the junction of Muglet Lane and Blyth Road

  • Peninstone: Peninstone Show Ground

  • Thorne-Moorends: Thorne Memorial Park

  • Tickhill: Tickhill Buttercross

  • Wadworth Parish: Village green

  • Woodsetts: War memorial, Coronation Park

Staffordshire

  • Biddulph: Biddulph Town Hall

  • Branston: Clays Lane Sports Pavilion

  • Colwich : Jubilee Playing Field (JPF)

  • Croxden: Wood Farm, Great Gate

  • Great Wyrley: Millennium Green, Landywood Lane

  • Kinver: Kinver Edge by the toposcope

  • Mayfield: Court Meadow

  • Stafford: Victoria Park

  • Hoar Cross Parish: The Deer Park

  • Werrington: Jubilee Garden

Suffolk

  • Bacton: Beacon Green

  • Benhall and Sternfield: St Joseph's College

  • Brandon: Brandon Remembrance Playing Fields

  • Capel St Mary: Community Centre

  • Combs Parish: Village cemetary

  • Earl Stonham: Village Hall

  • Framsden: Framsden Village Hall

  • Great Waldingfield: Village Hall

  • Ipswich: St Joseph's College

  • Ixworth Village: Village Green

  • Kedington and District: Kedington British Legion Hall, Haverhill Road

  • Kessingland: Roy Brown's Memorial Gardens

  • Leiston-cum-Sizewell: Sizewell Beach

  • Lowestoft: Sparrows Nest Gardens

  • Melton: Melton recreation ground

  • Mendlesham: Scout Field Mendlesham Green

  • Ringshall: Ringshall Village Playing Field

  • Snape Village: New Churchyard

  • Thorndon: Charity Farm

Surrey

  • Caterham on the Hill: Westway Common

  • Cranleigh: Village Way

  • Epsom Downs: Racecourse

  • Farnham: Gostrey Meadow

  • Haslemere: St Christopher's Green

  • Normandy: Guildford Archery Club

Tyne & Wear

  • Newcastle: Ceremonial Way

  • Walbottle: Village green

Warwickshire

  • Burton Dassett: Beacon Hill on the Dassett Hills

  • Claverdon: Claverdon Church

  • Fillongley: Hardingwood Lane, Fillongley

  • Kenilworth: Kenilworth Castle

  • Lighthorne: Lighthorne Church

  • Rugby: Hillmorton War Memorial

  • Shipston-on-Stour: Whaddon Farm, Darlingscote Road

  • Southam: Park Lane Recreational Ground

  • Studley: Studley Scout Hut

  • Warwick: Newbold Comyn

West Midlands

  • Bickenhill and Marston Green: Recreation ground, Bickenhill road

  • Dudley: Dudley Zoo

  • Kingshurst: Pavilions Field

  • Kingswinford: Kingswinford Royal British Legion, Summerhill

  • Solihull: Elmdon park outside of Elmdon Church

West Sussex

  • Arundel: Hiorne Tower

  • Billingshurst: Adversane Green

  • Bognor Regis: Seafront

  • Chichester: St Roche's Hill, the Trundle

  • Crowborough: Goldsmiths Leisure Centre

  • East Grinstead: King George's Field

  • East Wittering: Downview Hall

  • Funtiongton: St Mary's Church

  • Haywards Heath: Victoria Park

  • Henfield: St Peter's Church

  • Littlehampton: Littlehampton Stage by the Sea

  • Peacehaven: Centenary Pearl

  • Selsey: East Beach Green

  • Shoreham: Shoreham Fort

  • Uckfield: Victoria Pleasure Ground

West Yorkshire

  • Bingley: Bradford Cenotaph

  • Burnley: Peace Garden

  • Crigglestone: Crigglestone Cemetary in front of the war memorial

  • Drighlighton: Drighlighton Community Sports Club

  • Emley: Emley Millenium Green

  • Holmfirth: Friends of Cliff Recreation Ground

  • Haxby Village: St Mary's Church and Millers Fish and Chips shop

  • Hemsworth: Hemsworth Memorial Garden

  • Horsforth: Hall Park

  • Ilkley: Ilkley Memorial Gardens

  • Keighley: Town Hall Square

  • Morley: Village Hall

  • Normanton: All Saints Parish Church

  • Wakefield: Wakefield Cathedral

Wiltshire

  • Bromham Village: Social centre

  • Collingbourne: Barleycorn Inn

  • Devizes: Roundway Hill White Horse

  • Fonthill Gifford, Salisbury: Fonthill Estate

  • Highworth: Market Square

  • Latton: Bidwells, farmcare entrance

  • Lydiard Millicent: Jubilee clunhouse

  • Malmesbury: Town Hall

  • Marlborough: Marlborough Common

  • Royal Wootton Bassett: Ballards Ash sports ground

  • Stanton St Bernard: Milk Hill

  • Trowbridge: The Civic

Worcestershire

  • Alvechurch: Alvechurch and Hopwood Cricket Club

  • Droitwich Spa: St Augustine's Church

  • Hallow Village: Hallow playing field

  • Hanley: Hanley Castle

  • Honeybourne: Village Hall

  • Kempsey: Kempsey Common

  • Stourport-on-Severn: War Memorial Park (Lickhill Road)

  • Worcester: Fort Royal Park

  • Wythall: Wythall Park

Scotland

  • Glen Lusset and Old Kilpatrick: War Memorial, Old Kilpatrick, and Station Road

  • Aberdeen: Broad Street

  • East Sutherland: Donorch Cathedral

  • Innellan: Innellan Village Hall

  • Mull of Galloway: Gallie Craig Coffee House

  • North Ayrshire: West Kilbride War Memorial

  • Perth: The Black Watch Castle and Museum

  • Rosyth and West Fife: Hillend Village Square

  • Unst: Balta Light

Wales

  • Abergele: Pensarn Promenade

  • Aberporth: Penrodyn

  • Aberystwyth: Constitution Hill beach

  • Amroth: Amroth Church

  • Anglesey: Parys Mountain, Amlwch

  • Bettisfield: Bagillt

  • Brecon Beacons: Talybont on Usk

  • Briton Ferry: Briton Ferry Steel Cricket Club

  • Coity: Coity Castle

  • Flint: Flint Point

  • Flintshire: Greenfield Dock

  • Holt, Wrexham: St Chad's Church

  • Llandudno: Llandudno Promenade bandstand

  • Maesteg: St Michael's Church

  • Newport: Traeth Mawr

  • Painscastle: Village Hall

  • Pembroke Dock: Western Way car park

  • Pembrey and Burry Port: Pembrey Memorial Hall

  • Portskewett: Harold's Field

  • Rhossili: Village Hall, St Mary's Church

  • Saltney: River Lane

  • St Davids: The Rath

  • Swansea: Swansea Bay

  • Tenby: Castle Hill

  • Trefin: Ship Inn

  • Tredegar: The Aneurin Bevan Stones

Northern Ireland

  • Ards and North Down: Bangor, Newtownards and Ballyhalbert

  • Antrim: Antrim Castle Gardens

  • Armagh: St Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral

  • Ballynahinch: Market Square

  • Ballymena: Chaine Memorial Road

  • Fermanagh: Enniskillen Castle

  • Kirlish, Co Tyrone: Loyal Orange Lodge

  • Lisburn: Castle Gardens

  • Portrush: East Strand

Trinity House Lighthouses

  • Anglesey: Bardsey Lighthouse

  • Cornwall: Lizard Lighthouse

  • Devon: Start Point Lighthouse

  • Isle of Scilly: Peninnis Lighthouse

  • Isle of Wight: St Catherine's Lihgthouse

  • Lundy Island: Lundy South Lighthouse

  • Northumberland: Longstone Lighthouse:

  • Pembrokeshire: Caldey Island Lighthouse

Four Peaks (Walking with the Wounded)

  • Ben Nevis

  • Mount Snowden

  • Scafell Pike

  • Slieve Donard

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…