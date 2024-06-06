Hundreds of beacons will light up the UK tonight to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

It's one of thousands of events up and down the country commemorating the military operation which marked the start of the campaign which led to the Allies winning the Second World War.

Beacons will be lit at 9:15pm across the country.

So, where can you see the beacons near you?

Bedfordshire

Ampthill: Ampthill Great Park

Barton-le-clay: Arnold Recreation Ground

Biggleswade: Market Square

Bolnhurst & Keysoe: Church Road

Caddington: The Green

Fairfield: Fairfield Community Hall

Houghton Regis: The Village Green

Potton: Market Square

Shefford: Shefford Town Memorial Association (STMA)

Whipsnade: Dunstable Downs and Whipsnade Estate

Berkshire

Binfield: Parish Office on Foxley Fields

Bucklebury: Chapel Row Green

Chieveley: Chieveley Recreation Ground

Crowthorne: Morgan Recreation Ground

Greenham Common Control Tower

Lambourn Parish: Seven Barrows

High Wycombe Royal British Legion

Shaw-cum-Donnington: Donnington Castle

Sonning: King George's Field

Sunninghill & Ascot: Victory Field Recreation Ground

Theale: Church Yard

Woodley: Woodford Park Memorial Ground

Buckinghamshire

Akeley:

Beaconsfield: War Memorial, Windsor End

Buckingham: Buckingham Community Centre

Buckingham Burnham: The War Memorial

Castlethorpe: Castlefields

Chalfont St Peter: Gold Hill Common

Clifton Reynes Cublington:

Emberton: Emberton playing field

Latimer & Ley Hill: The Crown, Ley Hill

Little Missenden: Holmer Green Common

Nash: Nash Village Hall

Olney: Barnfield

Princes Risborough: Stratton Memorial Garden

Quainton: The Quainton Beacon, Mill Hill

Soulbury: Village Green

Waddeston: Community Centre, Frederick Street

West Wycombe: In front of the Mausoleum

Wing: Wing Recreation Ground

Wingrave with Rowsham: The Park

Woburn Sands: War Memorial

Wolverton and Greenleys: Milton Keynes Museum, McConnell Drive

Woughton: Jonathans Coffee Hall

Cambridgeshire

Eltisley: The Green

Ely: St Mary’s Street

Eye: Manor Farm Park

Glinton: The Village Pump

Holywell-cum-Needingworth: Overcote Lane playing field

Horningsea:

Huntingdon: Castle Hills

March: West End Park

Over: Over Village Green

Peterborough: Town Hall

St Neots: Regatta Meadow

Warboys: St. Mary Magdelene Church

Channel Islands

Guernsey: Castle Cornet

Isle of Man: National War Memorial in St John’s, and the tower at St Ninian’s Church in Douglas

Scilly Isles: Garden Battery, outside Hugh House at the Garrison

Alderney: The Butes

Cheshire

Ashton Hayes Sports and Recreation Association: Playing field

Barnton: Barnton Rec, Hayes Drive

Beeston Castle

Betley Court Farm, Betley

Birches Crematorium

Bollington: next to White Nancy

Delamere and Oakmere: Old Pale Hill

Frodsham: Frodsham War Memorial

Halebank:

Helsby: Helsby Hill

High Legh:

Holmes Chapel: St Luke's

Nantwich: Nantwich Town Square

Neston: Neston Parish Church

North Rode: Aintree Hall, Manor Road

Prestbury: St Peter’s Church

Sandbach: Cobbles

Shavington-cum-Gresty: Village Hall

Wincham: Linnards Lane Playing Fields

Winsford: Marina Island

Cornwall

Carlyon: Crinnis Beach

Carn Brea: The Countryman Inn

Constantine: Village hall

East Looe: Wooldown

Falmouth: Beacon

First & Last Inn

Lewannick:

Newquay: Huer's Hut

Saltash: Saltash Waterside

South Petherwin: Village Hall

St Austell Bay: Charlestown Harbour

St Gennys:

St Mabyn: St Mabyn Inn

Torpoint: Sparrow Park

Truro: High Cross

Warbstow: in the field below the Bury

County Durham

Barnard Castle: Woodleigh

Billingham: John Whitehead Park

Bishop Auckland: Market Place

Chiton: Hutton House

City of Durham:

Coxhoe: Coxhoe Village Hall and Quarrington Hill Community Centre

Ferryhill: Ferryhill Town Hall Garden

Fishburn: Village Green

Great Aycliffe: Oak Leaf Sports Complex field

Greater Willington: St James Church

Healyfield: at the top of Drovers Road, Castleside

Horden: Horden Memorial Park

Cumberland

Cleator Moor: The Square

Cumbria

Barton and Pooley Bridge: Field behind the Sun Inn

Brant Fell Beacon

Scotby and Cotehill with Cumwhinton: Cotehill Village Hall

Matson Ground Estate

Drigg and Carleton: Drigg Young Farmers Club

Irthlington: Newtown Village Hall

Millom: War memorial

Ulverston: Hoad Hill near the Sir John Barrow Monument

Workington: Vulcan Park

Derbyshire

Chapel-en-le-Frith: War Memorial on the Market

Crich, Crich Beacon

South Derbyshire: Memorial Park Gates

Devon

Beaford: Doorstep Green

Bideford: Pollyfield Centre

Burrington: Forches

Chagford: Meldon Hill

Crediton: Crediton Town Square & Beacon Park

Crownhill Fort: Royal Citadel, Plymouth Hoe

Dawlish: The Lawn

Holsworthy: The Square

Morchard Bishop: War Memorial

Newton Abbot: near All Saints’ Church at Highweek, the junction of Firestone Lane and Stoneman’s Hill in Wolborough and Shaldon Road in Buckland, south of the Centrax factory

Ogwell: Ogwell Village Green

Plasterdown: Whitchurch Tavistock

Salcombe: War Memorial to Whitestrand

Sandford: Beacon Church at Newbuildings

Sidmouth: York Steps

Sourton: Sourton Village Hall

Dorset

St Edmund, Wyke Regis: All Saints Church

Bere Regis: the ponies field at Souls’ Moor

Blandford Forum: Woodhouse Gardens

Burton Bradstock: The Beacon, Cliff Road

Christchurch: Christchurch Quay and Bandstand

Ferndown:

Gillingham: Hardings Park

Lyme Regis: Gun Cliff

Ringwood: War Memorial Gardens

Sherborne: Sherborne Beacon

Studland: Studland Bay

Verwood: Ferrett Green War Memorial

Wareham: The Quay

Weymouth: The Northe Fort

Wimborne: Cemetery

East Yorkshire

Hedon: Market Hill

Hessle: Hessle Foreshore

Hornsea: Seafront Beacon

Howden: Howden Minster

Kilpin: Skelton

Thwing & Octon: Thwing Mere

Tickton & Routh: Tickton Village Field

Essex

Ardleigh: Ardleigh Millennium Green

Brightlingsea: War Memorial in Victoria Place

Debden: Debden Recreation Ground

Heybridge Basin: The Jolly Sailor and The Ship

East Sussex

Crowborough: Crowborough beacon

Hastings: East Hill

Heathfield: Cade Street Recreation Ground

Newhaven: West Quay Promontory

Peacehaven: Gateway Café

Rotherfield: Recreation Ground

Seaford: Splash Point

Willingdon: Butts Brow

Uckfield: Uckfield beacon

Gloucestershire

Bradley Stoke: Jubilee Centre

Frampton Cotterell: Centenary Field

Gloucester: Robinswood Hill

Lydney: The Mense

Patchway: The BMX track

Pauntley Village Hall

Yate: Tylers Field

Hampshire

Allbrook: Otterbourne Common

Bishop's Waltham: New Road Recreational Ground

Bramley: St James' Church and the meadow

Calshot and Stone Point: Clifftop

Chandler's Ford: Fryern recreational ground

Charlton: Charlton Lakes

Cheesefoot Head: Matterley Estate

Copythorne: Copyrhorne Parish Hall

East Meon: Village Hall and All Saint's Church

Eastleigh: Leigh Road recreation ground

Fordingbridge: Fordingbridge Recreational ground

Gosport: Hardway sailing club

Hamble: The Square car park

Hayling Island: Hayling seafront

Hound: Cricket ground

Hythe: Hythe Marina

Lepe: Lepe Country Park war memorial

Ludgershall: Ludgershall recreation ground

Mottistone: Culver Down

Netley: Cricket Field, Victoria Road

Portsmouth: HMN Base, D-Day 80 Principal Beacon

Ringwood: War Memorial Gardens

Sherfield on Loddon: St Leonard's Church

Stratfield Mortimer: the Horse and Groom and on the fairground

West End: Hatch Grange

Yateley: Church End Green

Hertfordshire

Berkhamsted: Velvet Lawn

Braughing: The Square

Buckland: Dawes Lane

Chorleywood: Chorleywood War Memorial Hall

Codicote: John Clements Sports & Community Centre

Croxley Green: The Green

Elstree & Borehamwood: Woodcock Hill

Ickleford: Upper Green

Lilley: Lilley Cassel Memorial Hall

Lymington: Lymington Quay

Sandridge: Jersey Farm Woodland Park

Sawbridgeworth: Great St Mary’s Church

Ware: Ware Priory

Wellington: Adzor Bank

Watford: Watford Museum

Herefordshire

Bartestree with Lugwardine: Bartestree Village Hall

Bishop's Frome: Green Lane

Kington: Kington Golf Course

Castle Frone St Michaels Church

Pembridge: Pembridge Parish Hall

Ross-on-Wye: The Prospect

Monken Hadley: St Mary the Virgin Church

Isles of Scilly

St Mary's: Garden Battery

St Agnes: The Turk's Head

Tresco: Dial Rocks

Isle of Wight

Bembridge: Culver Down

East Cowes: The Esplanade

Yarmouth: The Green

Kent

Addington: Addington Village Hall

Ash-cum-Ridley: Ash Church

Ashford: Civic Park

Bethersden: The George Field

Bidborough: Bidborough Village Hall

Biddenden: Jubilee Meadows

Birchington-on-sea: Epple Bay beacon

Brenchley and Matfield: Matfield Green

Broadstairs: Broadstairs Bandstand

Canterbury: Canterbury Cathedral

Capel-le-Ferne: Capel-le-Ferne Village Hall

Charing Heath: The Market Place

Sutton Valence: Sutton Valence Village Hall

Chevening: Chipstead Green

Crockenhill: Crockenhill Village Hall

Cuxton: St. Michael’s Church

Dover: Marina Curve

Eastchurch: Dicksons Field

Edenbridge: Stangrove Park

Folkestone: The Leas bandstand

Gravesham: Windmill Hill Gardens

Wickhambreaux: Wickhambreaux Village Green

Halstead: Halstead Recreation Ground

Headcorn: Headcorn \villsge Green

Hernhill: New Zealand Banks

High Halden: Chequers on the Green Pub

Horton Kirby and South Darenth: Horton Kirby and South Darenth Village Hall

Halling:

Kings Hill: Kings Hill Community Centre

Kingsnorth: Kestrel Park

Leeds Village: St Nicholas's Church

Manston: Manston Recreation Ground

Marden: Southons Field

Mereworth: Mereworth Recreation Ground

Taunton: Maidenbrook Country Park

Ospringe: Painters Forstal Community Hall

Queenborough: Crundells Wharf

Ramsgate: St Laurence Church

Sandwich: Quay Green

Selling: Selling Village Hall

St Margaret's at Cliffe: Saint Margarets Bay

Swanley: Swanley Recreation Ground

Tilmanstone: Tilmanstone Village Hall

Upchurch: Upchurch Recreation Ground

Newchurch: The Spinney

Lancashire

Bashall Eaves: Bashall Barn

Carnforth: War Memorial Gardens

Casterton: Brownthwaite Pike

Chorley: War Memorial in Astley Park

Croston: St. Michael's Church

Earby: The Green

Fylde: Fairhaven Lake and Gardens Event Lawn

Grindleton: Cherry Trees

Hackleton: Piddington Cemetery

Hornby: Hornby Beacon

Wigan: Beacon Country Park

Lancaster: Lancaster Priory

Morecambe: Morecambe Town Hall

Preston: The Flag Market

Lostock Hall: Hope Terrace Cenotaph

Wrea: Wrea Green

Chester: Chester Town Hall

Whittington: Whittington Castle

Shirdley Hill: Shirdley Hill Village Green

Holme Chapel: St Luke's Church

West Bradford: West Bradford Village Hall

Whittington: Whittington Castle

Leicestershire

Breedon on the Hill: Breedon Priory Church

Countesthorpe: Centenary Paddock

Earl Shilton: Castle Mound

Glenfield: Memorial Garden

Groby: The Stamford Arms

Illston on the Hill: The Old Barns field

Loughborough: Queen's Park

Mountsorrel: Tarmac at Castle Hill

Sapcote: Grace Road open space

Nuneaton: Market Bosworth Country Park

Syston: Central Park

Whitwick: Whitwick Scout Hut

Lincolnshire

Barton Upon Humber: Humber Viewing Area

Brigg: Market Place

Broughton: Phil Grundy Community & Sports Centre

Burgh Le Marsh: Burgh Le Marsh Church

Caistor: South Street Park

Caythorpe & Frieston: Caythorpe Church

Corby Glen: Coronation Park

Crowle & Ealand: War Memorial

Deeping St James: Jubilee Park

Fleet: Fleet Hargate Field

Fotherby: Hill Top Common

Grainthorpe & Conisholme: Grainthorpe Playing Fields

Haxey: St Nicholas Church

Holbeach: Wignal's Gate

Kirton Holme: Kirton Holme Golf Club Car Park

Kirton in Lindsey: The Green, King Edward Street

Lincoln: Castle Square

Market Rasen: Market Place

North Scarle: The White Hart

Stamford: Recreation Ground

Stapleford: Old Mill Club

Sutton Bridge: Memorial Park

Wainfleet: Marketplace

London

Hammersmith: Lyric Square

Merseyside

Cronton: The Pasture

Liverpool: Liverpool Parish Church

Norfolk

Attleborough: Queens Square

Brancaster: Brancaster Village Hall

Cromer: The beach, close to the Gangway

Diss: Diss Park

Great Yarmouth: Anchor Gardens

Happisburgh: Beach Road Car Park

Horning: Horning Village Hall

Melton: Melton Recreation Ground

Mundesley: Mundesley Sea Front Gardens

Narborough: Narborough Community Centre

North Walsham: Memorial Park

King's Lynn: King's Staithe Square

Overstrand: Pauls Lane Car Park

Port of Wells: Well Quay

Sedgeford: Sedgeford Village Hall

Sheringham: On the Lees

Shipdham: Village beacon

Shouldham: Village green

Spooner Row: Spooner Row playing field

Sprowston: St Mary and St Margaret's Church

Swaffham: The Buttercross

Swanton Novers: Swanton Novers Village Hall

Thetford: Market Place

Thorpe St Andrew: Sir George Morse Park

Walcott: Sea wall opposite Kingfisher Cafe

Winterton-on-Sea: Beach Carp Park

Northamptonshire

Brackley: Egerton Hall

Emneth: The Gaultree Inn

Roade: Roade Village Hall

Irthlingborough: Parsons Green

Rushden: Rushden Hall

Hilgay: War Memorial

Great Billing: Elwes Arms

Hartwell: Hartwell Community Centre

Long Buckby: Cotton End

Raunds: Town hall

Cottingham: Top field

Corby: Coronation Park

Earls Barton: The Square

Higham Ferrers: War Memorial

Kettering: Wicksteed Park

Little Addlington: The Bell Inn

Thrapston: Peace Park

Titchmarsh: Village beacon

Watford: Village green

Weldon: Village green

Welland: St James' Church

Wootton: Wootton Community centre

Northumberland

Longhorsley: Village green

Blyth: Dave Stephen’s Centre

Alnwick: The Barbican

Nottinghamshire

Aslockton: Whatton and Aslockton playing fields

Bingham: Bingham Market

Collingham: The Royal Oak

Cotgrave: Village green

Kimberley: Chapel on the Hill

Selston: Woodnook Recreation Ground

Shireoaks: The Pit Top

Trowell: Parish Hall

North Yorkshire

Middlesbrough: The Cenotaph

Appleton Wiske: ARA field

Barlby: Wainhomes Playing Field

Bedale: St Gregory's

Brompton-on-Swale: Brompton-on-Swale Community Sports Hall

Carthorpe: Village beacon

Cayton: Greenbelt off West Garth

Copmanthorpe: Memorial Green

Danby: Danby Beacon

Threshfield: Threshfield park

Great Ayton: Castle field

Grewelthorpe: Village hall

Ingleborough: Ingleborough Community Centre

Kirkby Fleetham: Kirkby Fleetham Green

Knaresborough: Castle grounds

Leavening: Picnic Area

Middleham: Middleham Castle

Riccall: Riccall Park

Ripon: Ripon Catherdral

Sherburn in Elmet: White Rose Social Club

Skipton: Holy Trinity Church

Tadcaster: Junction of Garnet Lane and Leeds Road

Terrington: Terrington Village Hall

Thornaby: Thornaby Cenotaph

Oxfordshire

Berinsfield: War Memorial, Wimblestraw Road

Finmere: Village green

Kingston Bagpuize and Southmoor: Kingston Bagpuize House

Littleworth: Littleworth Playing Field

Romanby: Romanby Memorial Garden

Thame: Town Hall

Rutland

Barleythorpe: Buttercross Park

Cottesmore: Cottesmore Church

Oakham: All Saints Church

Shropshire

Bridgnorth: Panpudding Hill

Clungunford: Broadward Hall

Llanyblodwel: Village Hall

Ludlow: Ludlow Castle

Newport: St Nicholas Church

Market Drayton: St Mary's Church

Much Wenlock: Wenlock Priory

Prees Parish: Prees Cricket and Recreation Club

Wem: Wem recreation grounds

Whittington: St John the Baptist Church

Somerset

Abbas and Templecombe: Templecombe recreation ground

Axbridge: Viewings from the west side of the Cheddar Reservoir

Broomfield: Herne Centre

Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge: Burnham-on-Sea jetty

Chard: Guildhall balcony

Chedzoy village: Chedzoy Village Hall

Churchstanton: Opposite the York Inn, Churchinford

Donyatt: Village Recreational Field

Dulverton: Broford Farm

Fleet: Fleet Air Arm Memorial Church

Glastonbury: Glastonbury tor

Ilminster: Market House from 8pm

Long Ashton: Peel Park cenotaph

Penselwood: Pear Ash Farm

Sandford: Village Hall

Shepton Mallet: Mid-Somerset Showground

Wembdon: From 7pm at The Cottage Inn, lighting on the allotments

West Hatch: Doble's Field, Griffin Lane

West Quantoxhead: Staple Plain

Williton: Williton pavilion

Winscombe and Sandford: Winscombe Old Station on the Strawberry Line

South Yorkshire

Askern: Askern events field

Auckley: Scout hut on Hurst Lane

Barnburgh and Harlington Parish: Car park of the Coach and Horses and the Harlington Inn

Doncaster: War memorial in Bennetthorpe

Ecclesfield: Ecclesfield park

Edlington: Community woodland

Gringley: Torworth Play park, end of Holds Lane

Laughton-en-le-Morthen: Village hall

Maltby: The Green on the junction of Muglet Lane and Blyth Road

Peninstone: Peninstone Show Ground

Thorne-Moorends: Thorne Memorial Park

Tickhill: Tickhill Buttercross

Wadworth Parish: Village green

Woodsetts: War memorial, Coronation Park

Staffordshire

Biddulph: Biddulph Town Hall

Branston: Clays Lane Sports Pavilion

Colwich : Jubilee Playing Field (JPF)

Croxden: Wood Farm, Great Gate

Great Wyrley: Millennium Green, Landywood Lane

Kinver: Kinver Edge by the toposcope

Mayfield: Court Meadow

Stafford: Victoria Park

Hoar Cross Parish: The Deer Park

Werrington: Jubilee Garden

Suffolk

Bacton: Beacon Green

Benhall and Sternfield: St Joseph's College

Brandon: Brandon Remembrance Playing Fields

Capel St Mary: Community Centre

Combs Parish: Village cemetary

Earl Stonham: Village Hall

Framsden: Framsden Village Hall

Great Waldingfield: Village Hall

Ipswich: St Joseph's College

Ixworth Village: Village Green

Kedington and District: Kedington British Legion Hall, Haverhill Road

Kessingland: Roy Brown's Memorial Gardens

Leiston-cum-Sizewell: Sizewell Beach

Lowestoft: Sparrows Nest Gardens

Melton: Melton recreation ground

Mendlesham: Scout Field Mendlesham Green

Ringshall: Ringshall Village Playing Field

Snape Village: New Churchyard

Thorndon: Charity Farm

Surrey

Caterham on the Hill: Westway Common

Cranleigh: Village Way

Epsom Downs: Racecourse

Farnham: Gostrey Meadow

Haslemere: St Christopher's Green

Normandy: Guildford Archery Club

Tyne & Wear

Newcastle: Ceremonial Way

Walbottle: Village green

Warwickshire

Burton Dassett: Beacon Hill on the Dassett Hills

Claverdon: Claverdon Church

Fillongley: Hardingwood Lane, Fillongley

Kenilworth: Kenilworth Castle

Lighthorne: Lighthorne Church

Rugby: Hillmorton War Memorial

Shipston-on-Stour: Whaddon Farm, Darlingscote Road

Southam: Park Lane Recreational Ground

Studley: Studley Scout Hut

Warwick: Newbold Comyn

West Midlands

Bickenhill and Marston Green: Recreation ground, Bickenhill road

Dudley: Dudley Zoo

Kingshurst: Pavilions Field

Kingswinford: Kingswinford Royal British Legion, Summerhill

Solihull: Elmdon park outside of Elmdon Church

West Sussex

Arundel: Hiorne Tower

Billingshurst: Adversane Green

Bognor Regis: Seafront

Chichester: St Roche's Hill, the Trundle

Crowborough: Goldsmiths Leisure Centre

East Grinstead: King George's Field

East Wittering: Downview Hall

Funtiongton: St Mary's Church

Haywards Heath: Victoria Park

Henfield: St Peter's Church

Littlehampton: Littlehampton Stage by the Sea

Peacehaven: Centenary Pearl

Selsey: East Beach Green

Shoreham: Shoreham Fort

Uckfield: Victoria Pleasure Ground

West Yorkshire

Bingley: Bradford Cenotaph

Burnley: Peace Garden

Crigglestone: Crigglestone Cemetary in front of the war memorial

Drighlighton: Drighlighton Community Sports Club

Emley: Emley Millenium Green

Holmfirth: Friends of Cliff Recreation Ground

Haxby Village: St Mary's Church and Millers Fish and Chips shop

Hemsworth: Hemsworth Memorial Garden

Horsforth: Hall Park

Ilkley: Ilkley Memorial Gardens

Keighley: Town Hall Square

Morley: Village Hall

Normanton: All Saints Parish Church

Wakefield: Wakefield Cathedral

Wiltshire

Bromham Village: Social centre

Collingbourne: Barleycorn Inn

Devizes: Roundway Hill White Horse

Fonthill Gifford, Salisbury: Fonthill Estate

Highworth: Market Square

Latton: Bidwells, farmcare entrance

Lydiard Millicent: Jubilee clunhouse

Malmesbury: Town Hall

Marlborough: Marlborough Common

Royal Wootton Bassett: Ballards Ash sports ground

Stanton St Bernard: Milk Hill

Trowbridge: The Civic

Worcestershire

Alvechurch: Alvechurch and Hopwood Cricket Club

Droitwich Spa: St Augustine's Church

Hallow Village: Hallow playing field

Hanley: Hanley Castle

Honeybourne: Village Hall

Kempsey: Kempsey Common

Stourport-on-Severn: War Memorial Park (Lickhill Road)

Worcester: Fort Royal Park

Wythall: Wythall Park

Scotland

Glen Lusset and Old Kilpatrick: War Memorial, Old Kilpatrick, and Station Road

Aberdeen: Broad Street

East Sutherland: Donorch Cathedral

Innellan: Innellan Village Hall

Mull of Galloway: Gallie Craig Coffee House

North Ayrshire: West Kilbride War Memorial

Perth: The Black Watch Castle and Museum

Rosyth and West Fife: Hillend Village Square

Unst: Balta Light

Wales

Abergele: Pensarn Promenade

Aberporth: Penrodyn

Aberystwyth: Constitution Hill beach

Amroth: Amroth Church

Anglesey: Parys Mountain, Amlwch

Bettisfield: Bagillt

Brecon Beacons: Talybont on Usk

Briton Ferry: Briton Ferry Steel Cricket Club

Coity: Coity Castle

Flint: Flint Point

Flintshire: Greenfield Dock

Holt, Wrexham: St Chad's Church

Llandudno: Llandudno Promenade bandstand

Maesteg: St Michael's Church

Newport: Traeth Mawr

Painscastle: Village Hall

Pembroke Dock: Western Way car park

Pembrey and Burry Port: Pembrey Memorial Hall

Portskewett: Harold's Field

Rhossili: Village Hall, St Mary's Church

Saltney: River Lane

St Davids: The Rath

Swansea: Swansea Bay

Tenby: Castle Hill

Trefin: Ship Inn

Tredegar: The Aneurin Bevan Stones

Northern Ireland

Ards and North Down: Bangor, Newtownards and Ballyhalbert

Antrim: Antrim Castle Gardens

Armagh: St Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral

Ballynahinch: Market Square

Ballymena: Chaine Memorial Road

Fermanagh: Enniskillen Castle

Kirlish, Co Tyrone: Loyal Orange Lodge

Lisburn: Castle Gardens

Portrush: East Strand

Trinity House Lighthouses

Anglesey: Bardsey Lighthouse

Cornwall: Lizard Lighthouse

Devon: Start Point Lighthouse

Isle of Scilly: Peninnis Lighthouse

Isle of Wight: St Catherine's Lihgthouse

Lundy Island: Lundy South Lighthouse

Northumberland: Longstone Lighthouse:

Pembrokeshire: Caldey Island Lighthouse

Four Peaks (Walking with the Wounded)

Ben Nevis

Mount Snowden

Scafell Pike

Slieve Donard

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…