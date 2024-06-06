D-Day anniversary: Hundreds of beacons will light up the UK - where can you see them?
Hundreds of beacons will light up the UK tonight to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
It's one of thousands of events up and down the country commemorating the military operation which marked the start of the campaign which led to the Allies winning the Second World War.
Beacons will be lit at 9:15pm across the country.
So, where can you see the beacons near you?
Bedfordshire
Ampthill: Ampthill Great Park
Barton-le-clay: Arnold Recreation Ground
Biggleswade: Market Square
Bolnhurst & Keysoe: Church Road
Caddington: The Green
Fairfield: Fairfield Community Hall
Houghton Regis: The Village Green
Potton: Market Square
Shefford: Shefford Town Memorial Association (STMA)
Whipsnade: Dunstable Downs and Whipsnade Estate
Berkshire
Binfield: Parish Office on Foxley Fields
Bucklebury: Chapel Row Green
Chieveley: Chieveley Recreation Ground
Crowthorne: Morgan Recreation Ground
Greenham Common Control Tower
Lambourn Parish: Seven Barrows
High Wycombe Royal British Legion
Shaw-cum-Donnington: Donnington Castle
Sonning: King George's Field
Sunninghill & Ascot: Victory Field Recreation Ground
Theale: Church Yard
Woodley: Woodford Park Memorial Ground
Buckinghamshire
Akeley:
Beaconsfield: War Memorial, Windsor End
Buckingham: Buckingham Community Centre
Buckingham Burnham: The War Memorial
Castlethorpe: Castlefields
Chalfont St Peter: Gold Hill Common
Clifton Reynes Cublington:
Emberton: Emberton playing field
Latimer & Ley Hill: The Crown, Ley Hill
Little Missenden: Holmer Green Common
Nash: Nash Village Hall
Olney: Barnfield
Princes Risborough: Stratton Memorial Garden
Quainton: The Quainton Beacon, Mill Hill
Soulbury: Village Green
Waddeston: Community Centre, Frederick Street
West Wycombe: In front of the Mausoleum
Wing: Wing Recreation Ground
Wingrave with Rowsham: The Park
Woburn Sands: War Memorial
Wolverton and Greenleys: Milton Keynes Museum, McConnell Drive
Woughton: Jonathans Coffee Hall
Cambridgeshire
Eltisley: The Green
Ely: St Mary’s Street
Eye: Manor Farm Park
Glinton: The Village Pump
Holywell-cum-Needingworth: Overcote Lane playing field
Horningsea:
Huntingdon: Castle Hills
March: West End Park
Over: Over Village Green
Peterborough: Town Hall
St Neots: Regatta Meadow
Warboys: St. Mary Magdelene Church
Channel Islands
Guernsey: Castle Cornet
Isle of Man: National War Memorial in St John’s, and the tower at St Ninian’s Church in Douglas
Scilly Isles: Garden Battery, outside Hugh House at the Garrison
Alderney: The Butes
Cheshire
Ashton Hayes Sports and Recreation Association: Playing field
Barnton: Barnton Rec, Hayes Drive
Beeston Castle
Betley Court Farm, Betley
Birches Crematorium
Bollington: next to White Nancy
Delamere and Oakmere: Old Pale Hill
Frodsham: Frodsham War Memorial
Halebank:
Helsby: Helsby Hill
High Legh:
Holmes Chapel: St Luke's
Nantwich: Nantwich Town Square
Neston: Neston Parish Church
North Rode: Aintree Hall, Manor Road
Prestbury: St Peter’s Church
Sandbach: Cobbles
Shavington-cum-Gresty: Village Hall
Wincham: Linnards Lane Playing Fields
Winsford: Marina Island
Cornwall
Carlyon: Crinnis Beach
Carn Brea: The Countryman Inn
Constantine: Village hall
East Looe: Wooldown
Falmouth: Beacon
First & Last Inn
Lewannick:
Newquay: Huer's Hut
Saltash: Saltash Waterside
South Petherwin: Village Hall
St Austell Bay: Charlestown Harbour
St Gennys:
St Mabyn: St Mabyn Inn
Torpoint: Sparrow Park
Truro: High Cross
Warbstow: in the field below the Bury
County Durham
Barnard Castle: Woodleigh
Billingham: John Whitehead Park
Bishop Auckland: Market Place
Chiton: Hutton House
City of Durham:
Coxhoe: Coxhoe Village Hall and Quarrington Hill Community Centre
Ferryhill: Ferryhill Town Hall Garden
Fishburn: Village Green
Great Aycliffe: Oak Leaf Sports Complex field
Greater Willington: St James Church
Healyfield: at the top of Drovers Road, Castleside
Horden: Horden Memorial Park
Cumberland
Cleator Moor: The Square
Cumbria
Barton and Pooley Bridge: Field behind the Sun Inn
Brant Fell Beacon
Scotby and Cotehill with Cumwhinton: Cotehill Village Hall
Matson Ground Estate
Drigg and Carleton: Drigg Young Farmers Club
Irthlington: Newtown Village Hall
Millom: War memorial
Ulverston: Hoad Hill near the Sir John Barrow Monument
Workington: Vulcan Park
Derbyshire
Chapel-en-le-Frith: War Memorial on the Market
Crich, Crich Beacon
South Derbyshire: Memorial Park Gates
Devon
Beaford: Doorstep Green
Bideford: Pollyfield Centre
Burrington: Forches
Chagford: Meldon Hill
Crediton: Crediton Town Square & Beacon Park
Crownhill Fort: Royal Citadel, Plymouth Hoe
Dawlish: The Lawn
Holsworthy: The Square
Morchard Bishop: War Memorial
Newton Abbot: near All Saints’ Church at Highweek, the junction of Firestone Lane and Stoneman’s Hill in Wolborough and Shaldon Road in Buckland, south of the Centrax factory
Ogwell: Ogwell Village Green
Plasterdown: Whitchurch Tavistock
Salcombe: War Memorial to Whitestrand
Sandford: Beacon Church at Newbuildings
Sidmouth: York Steps
Sourton: Sourton Village Hall
Dorset
St Edmund, Wyke Regis: All Saints Church
Bere Regis: the ponies field at Souls’ Moor
Blandford Forum: Woodhouse Gardens
Burton Bradstock: The Beacon, Cliff Road
Christchurch: Christchurch Quay and Bandstand
Ferndown:
Gillingham: Hardings Park
Lyme Regis: Gun Cliff
Ringwood: War Memorial Gardens
Sherborne: Sherborne Beacon
Studland: Studland Bay
Verwood: Ferrett Green War Memorial
Wareham: The Quay
Weymouth: The Northe Fort
Wimborne: Cemetery
East Yorkshire
Hedon: Market Hill
Hessle: Hessle Foreshore
Hornsea: Seafront Beacon
Howden: Howden Minster
Kilpin: Skelton
Thwing & Octon: Thwing Mere
Tickton & Routh: Tickton Village Field
Essex
Ardleigh: Ardleigh Millennium Green
Brightlingsea: War Memorial in Victoria Place
Debden: Debden Recreation Ground
Heybridge Basin: The Jolly Sailor and The Ship
East Sussex
Crowborough: Crowborough beacon
Hastings: East Hill
Heathfield: Cade Street Recreation Ground
Newhaven: West Quay Promontory
Peacehaven: Gateway Café
Rotherfield: Recreation Ground
Seaford: Splash Point
Willingdon: Butts Brow
Uckfield: Uckfield beacon
Gloucestershire
Bradley Stoke: Jubilee Centre
Frampton Cotterell: Centenary Field
Gloucester: Robinswood Hill
Lydney: The Mense
Patchway: The BMX track
Pauntley Village Hall
Yate: Tylers Field
Hampshire
Allbrook: Otterbourne Common
Bishop's Waltham: New Road Recreational Ground
Bramley: St James' Church and the meadow
Calshot and Stone Point: Clifftop
Chandler's Ford: Fryern recreational ground
Charlton: Charlton Lakes
Cheesefoot Head: Matterley Estate
Copythorne: Copyrhorne Parish Hall
East Meon: Village Hall and All Saint's Church
Eastleigh: Leigh Road recreation ground
Fordingbridge: Fordingbridge Recreational ground
Gosport: Hardway sailing club
Hamble: The Square car park
Hayling Island: Hayling seafront
Hound: Cricket ground
Hythe: Hythe Marina
Lepe: Lepe Country Park war memorial
Ludgershall: Ludgershall recreation ground
Mottistone: Culver Down
Netley: Cricket Field, Victoria Road
Portsmouth: HMN Base, D-Day 80 Principal Beacon
Ringwood: War Memorial Gardens
Sherfield on Loddon: St Leonard's Church
Stratfield Mortimer: the Horse and Groom and on the fairground
West End: Hatch Grange
Yateley: Church End Green
Hertfordshire
Berkhamsted: Velvet Lawn
Braughing: The Square
Buckland: Dawes Lane
Chorleywood: Chorleywood War Memorial Hall
Codicote: John Clements Sports & Community Centre
Croxley Green: The Green
Elstree & Borehamwood: Woodcock Hill
Ickleford: Upper Green
Lilley: Lilley Cassel Memorial Hall
Lymington: Lymington Quay
Sandridge: Jersey Farm Woodland Park
Sawbridgeworth: Great St Mary’s Church
Ware: Ware Priory
Wellington: Adzor Bank
Watford: Watford Museum
Herefordshire
Bartestree with Lugwardine: Bartestree Village Hall
Bishop's Frome: Green Lane
Kington: Kington Golf Course
Castle Frone St Michaels Church
Pembridge: Pembridge Parish Hall
Ross-on-Wye: The Prospect
Monken Hadley: St Mary the Virgin Church
Isles of Scilly
St Mary's: Garden Battery
St Agnes: The Turk's Head
Tresco: Dial Rocks
Isle of Wight
Bembridge: Culver Down
East Cowes: The Esplanade
Yarmouth: The Green
Kent
Addington: Addington Village Hall
Ash-cum-Ridley: Ash Church
Ashford: Civic Park
Bethersden: The George Field
Bidborough: Bidborough Village Hall
Biddenden: Jubilee Meadows
Birchington-on-sea: Epple Bay beacon
Brenchley and Matfield: Matfield Green
Broadstairs: Broadstairs Bandstand
Canterbury: Canterbury Cathedral
Capel-le-Ferne: Capel-le-Ferne Village Hall
Charing Heath: The Market Place
Sutton Valence: Sutton Valence Village Hall
Chevening: Chipstead Green
Crockenhill: Crockenhill Village Hall
Cuxton: St. Michael’s Church
Dover: Marina Curve
Eastchurch: Dicksons Field
Edenbridge: Stangrove Park
Folkestone: The Leas bandstand
Gravesham: Windmill Hill Gardens
Wickhambreaux: Wickhambreaux Village Green
Halstead: Halstead Recreation Ground
Headcorn: Headcorn \villsge Green
Hernhill: New Zealand Banks
High Halden: Chequers on the Green Pub
Horton Kirby and South Darenth: Horton Kirby and South Darenth Village Hall
Halling:
Kings Hill: Kings Hill Community Centre
Kingsnorth: Kestrel Park
Leeds Village: St Nicholas's Church
Manston: Manston Recreation Ground
Marden: Southons Field
Mereworth: Mereworth Recreation Ground
Taunton: Maidenbrook Country Park
Ospringe: Painters Forstal Community Hall
Queenborough: Crundells Wharf
Ramsgate: St Laurence Church
Sandwich: Quay Green
Selling: Selling Village Hall
St Margaret's at Cliffe: Saint Margarets Bay
Swanley: Swanley Recreation Ground
Tilmanstone: Tilmanstone Village Hall
Upchurch: Upchurch Recreation Ground
Newchurch: The Spinney
Lancashire
Bashall Eaves: Bashall Barn
Carnforth: War Memorial Gardens
Casterton: Brownthwaite Pike
Chorley: War Memorial in Astley Park
Croston: St. Michael's Church
Earby: The Green
Fylde: Fairhaven Lake and Gardens Event Lawn
Grindleton: Cherry Trees
Hackleton: Piddington Cemetery
Hornby: Hornby Beacon
Wigan: Beacon Country Park
Lancaster: Lancaster Priory
Morecambe: Morecambe Town Hall
Preston: The Flag Market
Lostock Hall: Hope Terrace Cenotaph
Wrea: Wrea Green
Chester: Chester Town Hall
Whittington: Whittington Castle
Shirdley Hill: Shirdley Hill Village Green
Holme Chapel: St Luke's Church
West Bradford: West Bradford Village Hall
Whittington: Whittington Castle
Leicestershire
Breedon on the Hill: Breedon Priory Church
Countesthorpe: Centenary Paddock
Earl Shilton: Castle Mound
Glenfield: Memorial Garden
Groby: The Stamford Arms
Illston on the Hill: The Old Barns field
Loughborough: Queen's Park
Mountsorrel: Tarmac at Castle Hill
Sapcote: Grace Road open space
Nuneaton: Market Bosworth Country Park
Syston: Central Park
Whitwick: Whitwick Scout Hut
Lincolnshire
Barton Upon Humber: Humber Viewing Area
Brigg: Market Place
Broughton: Phil Grundy Community & Sports Centre
Burgh Le Marsh: Burgh Le Marsh Church
Caistor: South Street Park
Caythorpe & Frieston: Caythorpe Church
Corby Glen: Coronation Park
Crowle & Ealand: War Memorial
Deeping St James: Jubilee Park
Fleet: Fleet Hargate Field
Fotherby: Hill Top Common
Grainthorpe & Conisholme: Grainthorpe Playing Fields
Haxey: St Nicholas Church
Holbeach: Wignal's Gate
Kirton Holme: Kirton Holme Golf Club Car Park
Kirton in Lindsey: The Green, King Edward Street
Lincoln: Castle Square
Market Rasen: Market Place
North Scarle: The White Hart
Stamford: Recreation Ground
Stapleford: Old Mill Club
Sutton Bridge: Memorial Park
Wainfleet: Marketplace
London
Hammersmith: Lyric Square
Merseyside
Cronton: The Pasture
Liverpool: Liverpool Parish Church
Norfolk
Attleborough: Queens Square
Brancaster: Brancaster Village Hall
Cromer: The beach, close to the Gangway
Diss: Diss Park
Great Yarmouth: Anchor Gardens
Happisburgh: Beach Road Car Park
Horning: Horning Village Hall
Melton: Melton Recreation Ground
Mundesley: Mundesley Sea Front Gardens
Narborough: Narborough Community Centre
North Walsham: Memorial Park
King's Lynn: King's Staithe Square
Overstrand: Pauls Lane Car Park
Port of Wells: Well Quay
Sedgeford: Sedgeford Village Hall
Sheringham: On the Lees
Shipdham: Village beacon
Shouldham: Village green
Spooner Row: Spooner Row playing field
Sprowston: St Mary and St Margaret's Church
Swaffham: The Buttercross
Swanton Novers: Swanton Novers Village Hall
Thetford: Market Place
Thorpe St Andrew: Sir George Morse Park
Walcott: Sea wall opposite Kingfisher Cafe
Winterton-on-Sea: Beach Carp Park
Northamptonshire
Brackley: Egerton Hall
Emneth: The Gaultree Inn
Roade: Roade Village Hall
Irthlingborough: Parsons Green
Rushden: Rushden Hall
Hilgay: War Memorial
Great Billing: Elwes Arms
Hartwell: Hartwell Community Centre
Long Buckby: Cotton End
Raunds: Town hall
Cottingham: Top field
Corby: Coronation Park
Earls Barton: The Square
Higham Ferrers: War Memorial
Kettering: Wicksteed Park
Little Addlington: The Bell Inn
Thrapston: Peace Park
Titchmarsh: Village beacon
Watford: Village green
Weldon: Village green
Welland: St James' Church
Wootton: Wootton Community centre
Northumberland
Longhorsley: Village green
Blyth: Dave Stephen’s Centre
Alnwick: The Barbican
Nottinghamshire
Aslockton: Whatton and Aslockton playing fields
Bingham: Bingham Market
Collingham: The Royal Oak
Cotgrave: Village green
Kimberley: Chapel on the Hill
Selston: Woodnook Recreation Ground
Shireoaks: The Pit Top
Trowell: Parish Hall
North Yorkshire
Middlesbrough: The Cenotaph
Appleton Wiske: ARA field
Barlby: Wainhomes Playing Field
Bedale: St Gregory's
Brompton-on-Swale: Brompton-on-Swale Community Sports Hall
Carthorpe: Village beacon
Cayton: Greenbelt off West Garth
Copmanthorpe: Memorial Green
Danby: Danby Beacon
Threshfield: Threshfield park
Great Ayton: Castle field
Grewelthorpe: Village hall
Ingleborough: Ingleborough Community Centre
Kirkby Fleetham: Kirkby Fleetham Green
Knaresborough: Castle grounds
Leavening: Picnic Area
Middleham: Middleham Castle
Riccall: Riccall Park
Ripon: Ripon Catherdral
Sherburn in Elmet: White Rose Social Club
Skipton: Holy Trinity Church
Tadcaster: Junction of Garnet Lane and Leeds Road
Terrington: Terrington Village Hall
Thornaby: Thornaby Cenotaph
Oxfordshire
Berinsfield: War Memorial, Wimblestraw Road
Finmere: Village green
Kingston Bagpuize and Southmoor: Kingston Bagpuize House
Littleworth: Littleworth Playing Field
Romanby: Romanby Memorial Garden
Thame: Town Hall
Rutland
Barleythorpe: Buttercross Park
Cottesmore: Cottesmore Church
Oakham: All Saints Church
Shropshire
Bridgnorth: Panpudding Hill
Clungunford: Broadward Hall
Llanyblodwel: Village Hall
Ludlow: Ludlow Castle
Newport: St Nicholas Church
Market Drayton: St Mary's Church
Much Wenlock: Wenlock Priory
Prees Parish: Prees Cricket and Recreation Club
Wem: Wem recreation grounds
Whittington: St John the Baptist Church
Somerset
Abbas and Templecombe: Templecombe recreation ground
Axbridge: Viewings from the west side of the Cheddar Reservoir
Broomfield: Herne Centre
Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge: Burnham-on-Sea jetty
Chard: Guildhall balcony
Chedzoy village: Chedzoy Village Hall
Churchstanton: Opposite the York Inn, Churchinford
Donyatt: Village Recreational Field
Dulverton: Broford Farm
Fleet: Fleet Air Arm Memorial Church
Glastonbury: Glastonbury tor
Ilminster: Market House from 8pm
Long Ashton: Peel Park cenotaph
Penselwood: Pear Ash Farm
Sandford: Village Hall
Shepton Mallet: Mid-Somerset Showground
Wembdon: From 7pm at The Cottage Inn, lighting on the allotments
West Hatch: Doble's Field, Griffin Lane
West Quantoxhead: Staple Plain
Williton: Williton pavilion
Winscombe and Sandford: Winscombe Old Station on the Strawberry Line
South Yorkshire
Askern: Askern events field
Auckley: Scout hut on Hurst Lane
Barnburgh and Harlington Parish: Car park of the Coach and Horses and the Harlington Inn
Doncaster: War memorial in Bennetthorpe
Ecclesfield: Ecclesfield park
Edlington: Community woodland
Gringley: Torworth Play park, end of Holds Lane
Laughton-en-le-Morthen: Village hall
Maltby: The Green on the junction of Muglet Lane and Blyth Road
Peninstone: Peninstone Show Ground
Thorne-Moorends: Thorne Memorial Park
Tickhill: Tickhill Buttercross
Wadworth Parish: Village green
Woodsetts: War memorial, Coronation Park
Staffordshire
Biddulph: Biddulph Town Hall
Branston: Clays Lane Sports Pavilion
Colwich : Jubilee Playing Field (JPF)
Croxden: Wood Farm, Great Gate
Great Wyrley: Millennium Green, Landywood Lane
Kinver: Kinver Edge by the toposcope
Mayfield: Court Meadow
Stafford: Victoria Park
Hoar Cross Parish: The Deer Park
Werrington: Jubilee Garden
Suffolk
Bacton: Beacon Green
Benhall and Sternfield: St Joseph's College
Brandon: Brandon Remembrance Playing Fields
Capel St Mary: Community Centre
Combs Parish: Village cemetary
Earl Stonham: Village Hall
Framsden: Framsden Village Hall
Great Waldingfield: Village Hall
Ipswich: St Joseph's College
Ixworth Village: Village Green
Kedington and District: Kedington British Legion Hall, Haverhill Road
Kessingland: Roy Brown's Memorial Gardens
Leiston-cum-Sizewell: Sizewell Beach
Lowestoft: Sparrows Nest Gardens
Melton: Melton recreation ground
Mendlesham: Scout Field Mendlesham Green
Ringshall: Ringshall Village Playing Field
Snape Village: New Churchyard
Thorndon: Charity Farm
Surrey
Caterham on the Hill: Westway Common
Cranleigh: Village Way
Epsom Downs: Racecourse
Farnham: Gostrey Meadow
Haslemere: St Christopher's Green
Normandy: Guildford Archery Club
Tyne & Wear
Newcastle: Ceremonial Way
Walbottle: Village green
Warwickshire
Burton Dassett: Beacon Hill on the Dassett Hills
Claverdon: Claverdon Church
Fillongley: Hardingwood Lane, Fillongley
Kenilworth: Kenilworth Castle
Lighthorne: Lighthorne Church
Rugby: Hillmorton War Memorial
Shipston-on-Stour: Whaddon Farm, Darlingscote Road
Southam: Park Lane Recreational Ground
Studley: Studley Scout Hut
Warwick: Newbold Comyn
West Midlands
Bickenhill and Marston Green: Recreation ground, Bickenhill road
Dudley: Dudley Zoo
Kingshurst: Pavilions Field
Kingswinford: Kingswinford Royal British Legion, Summerhill
Solihull: Elmdon park outside of Elmdon Church
West Sussex
Arundel: Hiorne Tower
Billingshurst: Adversane Green
Bognor Regis: Seafront
Chichester: St Roche's Hill, the Trundle
Crowborough: Goldsmiths Leisure Centre
East Grinstead: King George's Field
East Wittering: Downview Hall
Funtiongton: St Mary's Church
Haywards Heath: Victoria Park
Henfield: St Peter's Church
Littlehampton: Littlehampton Stage by the Sea
Peacehaven: Centenary Pearl
Selsey: East Beach Green
Shoreham: Shoreham Fort
Uckfield: Victoria Pleasure Ground
West Yorkshire
Bingley: Bradford Cenotaph
Burnley: Peace Garden
Crigglestone: Crigglestone Cemetary in front of the war memorial
Drighlighton: Drighlighton Community Sports Club
Emley: Emley Millenium Green
Holmfirth: Friends of Cliff Recreation Ground
Haxby Village: St Mary's Church and Millers Fish and Chips shop
Hemsworth: Hemsworth Memorial Garden
Horsforth: Hall Park
Ilkley: Ilkley Memorial Gardens
Keighley: Town Hall Square
Morley: Village Hall
Normanton: All Saints Parish Church
Wakefield: Wakefield Cathedral
Wiltshire
Bromham Village: Social centre
Collingbourne: Barleycorn Inn
Devizes: Roundway Hill White Horse
Fonthill Gifford, Salisbury: Fonthill Estate
Highworth: Market Square
Latton: Bidwells, farmcare entrance
Lydiard Millicent: Jubilee clunhouse
Malmesbury: Town Hall
Marlborough: Marlborough Common
Royal Wootton Bassett: Ballards Ash sports ground
Stanton St Bernard: Milk Hill
Trowbridge: The Civic
Worcestershire
Alvechurch: Alvechurch and Hopwood Cricket Club
Droitwich Spa: St Augustine's Church
Hallow Village: Hallow playing field
Hanley: Hanley Castle
Honeybourne: Village Hall
Kempsey: Kempsey Common
Stourport-on-Severn: War Memorial Park (Lickhill Road)
Worcester: Fort Royal Park
Wythall: Wythall Park
Scotland
Glen Lusset and Old Kilpatrick: War Memorial, Old Kilpatrick, and Station Road
Aberdeen: Broad Street
East Sutherland: Donorch Cathedral
Innellan: Innellan Village Hall
Mull of Galloway: Gallie Craig Coffee House
North Ayrshire: West Kilbride War Memorial
Perth: The Black Watch Castle and Museum
Rosyth and West Fife: Hillend Village Square
Unst: Balta Light
Wales
Abergele: Pensarn Promenade
Aberporth: Penrodyn
Aberystwyth: Constitution Hill beach
Amroth: Amroth Church
Anglesey: Parys Mountain, Amlwch
Bettisfield: Bagillt
Brecon Beacons: Talybont on Usk
Briton Ferry: Briton Ferry Steel Cricket Club
Coity: Coity Castle
Flint: Flint Point
Flintshire: Greenfield Dock
Holt, Wrexham: St Chad's Church
Llandudno: Llandudno Promenade bandstand
Maesteg: St Michael's Church
Newport: Traeth Mawr
Painscastle: Village Hall
Pembroke Dock: Western Way car park
Pembrey and Burry Port: Pembrey Memorial Hall
Portskewett: Harold's Field
Rhossili: Village Hall, St Mary's Church
Saltney: River Lane
St Davids: The Rath
Swansea: Swansea Bay
Tenby: Castle Hill
Trefin: Ship Inn
Tredegar: The Aneurin Bevan Stones
Northern Ireland
Ards and North Down: Bangor, Newtownards and Ballyhalbert
Antrim: Antrim Castle Gardens
Armagh: St Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral
Ballynahinch: Market Square
Ballymena: Chaine Memorial Road
Fermanagh: Enniskillen Castle
Kirlish, Co Tyrone: Loyal Orange Lodge
Lisburn: Castle Gardens
Portrush: East Strand
Trinity House Lighthouses
Anglesey: Bardsey Lighthouse
Cornwall: Lizard Lighthouse
Devon: Start Point Lighthouse
Isle of Scilly: Peninnis Lighthouse
Isle of Wight: St Catherine's Lihgthouse
Lundy Island: Lundy South Lighthouse
Northumberland: Longstone Lighthouse:
Pembrokeshire: Caldey Island Lighthouse
Four Peaks (Walking with the Wounded)
Ben Nevis
Mount Snowden
Scafell Pike
Slieve Donard
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…