Austrian Airlines flight badly damaged after flying through hailstones

An Austrian Airlines plane was badly damaged midflight by hailstones after being caught in a "thunderstorm cell".

The plane was carrying 173 passengers and six members of crew on Sunday en-route from Palma de Mallorca to Vienna in Austria.

A mayday emergency call was made during the flight during, the airline said.

The plane's nose was seriously damaged while two cockpit windows cracked and some panelling was bent.

The flight landed safely in Vienna where it is now being check for specific damage.

In a statement to ITV News' US partner CNN, Austrian Airlines said: "“Airbus A320 aircraft was damaged by hail on yesterday’s flight OS434 from Palma de Mallorca to Vienna. The aircraft was caught in a thunderstorm cell on approach to Vienna, which according to the cockpit crew was not visible on the weather radar.

It comes just a month after Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 when a passenger dies and more than 70 were injured during severe turbulence and after a Qatar Airways flight between Doha and Dublin where 12 people were injured.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...