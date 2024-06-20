Dame Judi Dench and Dame Emma Thompson have urged UK politicians to restore nature, as they joined calls for green-fingered enthusiasts to take to London's streets this weekend.

More than 300 charities, businesses, and direct-action groups will take part in the Restore Nature Now march on Saturday, June 22, with more than 50,000 people predicted to attend, according to organisers.

Chris Packham, Steve Backshall, Liz Bonnin, Feargal Sharkey and Dr Amir Khan are also supporting the protest, which aims to send a message to Westminster to make nature and climate a higher priority in this General Election campaign and the next parliament.

Dame Judi said politicians need to "deliver a cure for nature's decline" that goes beyond "sticking plaster solutions".

Dame Judi Dench pictured during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Credit: PA

Dame Emma, meanwhile, insisted those in government have a "legal duty and a moral responsibility to ensure the next generation have a future full of thriving nature without the threat of climate disaster hanging over their heads".

The march could be the largest ever public demonstration for nature, and the biggest in the run-up for the General Election on Thursday, July 4, organisers said.

Protesters will meet at Park Lane at noon before walking down Piccadilly towards Trafalgar Square, then heading down Whitehall to Parliament Square.

The backing of celebrities, such as Dame Judi and Dame Emma, comes as new polling, released by Rewilding Britain, found that 77% of all voters say that politicians should be doing more to reduce the decline of nature in Britain.

Some 68% of those who voted Conservative in 2019 agreed, as did 87% of Labour voters and 93% of Liberal Democrat voters.

The campaigners said they have issued five main challenges to politicians on the action needed for nature, including doubling the nature and climate-friendly farming budget and making polluters contribute to nature and climate recovery.

The campaigners said they have issued five main challenges to politicians on the action needed for nature. This includes:

D oubling the nature and climate-friendly farming budget;

M aking polluters contribute to nature and climate recovery;

E xpanding and improving protected areas;

I ntroducing an Environmental Rights Bill;

T aking climate actions to increase home energy efficiency, support active travel and public transport;

R eplace polluting fossil fuels with affordable renewables.

Tanya Steele, chief executive at WWF who will be speaking at the march, said: “This General Election comes at a make-or-break time and the next UK government must be prepared to take bold action on many fronts to stand any chance of restoring nature by 2030, and of limiting climate change to 1.5C of warming.

“Failure means risking the last great opportunity to protect people and nature, increasing the likelihood of environmental catastrophe in coming decades.”

