A man who has allegedly confessed to murdering 42 women, including his wife, has been arrested in Kenya, police said.

Authorities say Collins Jumaisi Khalusha “lured, killed, and disposed of 42 female bodies,” of which only nine have been recovered in the capital city of Nairobi.

The 33-year-old was arrested in Soweto, east of the capital, at 3am local time on Monday, outside a club where he had gone to watch the Euro 2024 football final, Kenya’s director of criminal investigations, Mohamed Amin, told journalists.

Mr Amin said: "We are dealing with a serial killer, a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life.

"Unfortunately, and this is very sad, the suspect alleged that his first victim was his wife... who he strangled to death, before dismembering her body and disposing it at the same site," he said.

A man is lowered into a quarry where human remains were found in Nairobi Credit: AP

Mr Amin also told reporters they had arrested a second suspect, "who was caught with one of the handsets from one of the victims".

Police have yet to give any evidence to support the confession, but said several smartphones and identity cards were found at Khalusha's house a short walk from from the quarry.

A machete, 12 nylon sacks, a pair of industrial rubber gloves, a hard drive, and eight smart phones were among “crucial” items police said they discovered in the rented house, said Mr Amin.

The bodies were discovered after relatives of one missing woman claimed to have had a dream in which she directed them to search the quarry, police said.

The relatives asked a local diver to help, and he discovered the bodies wrapped in sacks.

The quarry in Nairobi where nine bodies have been discovered Credit: AP

Huge crowds gathered around the quarry over the weekend to watch as the bodies were removed and taken away in bags.

There were initial concerns the bodies could be linked to abductions and arrests of young people during recent anti-government demonstrations, which saw dozens of protesters killed.

Volunteers joined rescuers as they combed through the vast piles of rubbish in search of more victims.

Trouble briefly erupted after locals tried to take a bag to a police station, with police responding with tear gas.

A statement signed by human rights groups over the weekend urged Kenya's security agencies to "to expedite investigations into all reports of enforced disappearances."

