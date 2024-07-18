Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the UK Cabinet on Friday as Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasises Britain’s continued support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy will be the first official visitor to Downing Street under Starmer's premiership, and the first foreign leader to address the Cabinet in person since US President Bill Clinton in 1997.

He is expected to brief ministers about the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the need to expand Europe’s defence industrial base, as well as agreeing a £3.5 billion defence export finance deal with Starmer.

Starmer said: “Ukraine is, and always will be, at the heart of this Government’s agenda and so it is only fitting that President Zelensky will make a historic address to my Cabinet.

“Russia’s incremental gains on the battlefield are nothing compared with the collective international support for Ukraine, or the strength of ties between our people."

At last week’s NATO summit, Starmer implied Ukraine could use the missiles against Russia, but Downing Street later clarified that the policy on using Storm Shadow missiles remains unchanged.

Zelenskyy’s visit to Downing Street follows the European Political Community (EPC) summit at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, on Thursday, where 44 countries and the EU agreed to target Russia’s “shadow fleet” of tankers seeking to evade sanctions on Russian oil.

The group of around 600 vessels carries 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, providing funds for Moscow’s war effort while also allegedly acting as listening stations or transporting weapons for Russia.

Aid for Ukraine was a major theme of the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace on Thursday Credit: PA

The ships are often old and unsafe, and engage in dangerous practices such as turning off their location tracking systems, increasing the risk of a serious collision.

The PM said: “Alongside our European partners, we have sent a clear message to those enabling Putin’s attempts to evade sanctions: we will not allow Russia’s shadow fleet, and the dirty money it generates, to flow freely through European waters and put our security at risk.”

Speaking at the EPC summit on Thursday, Zelenskyy said the UK had been “one step ahead in its determination to support Ukraine” since the Russian invasion began.

He added: “This is the kind of resolve we need to stop Russian terror.”

On Thursday, the UK also sanctioned 11 oil tankers thought to be involved in evading sanctions, including the Rocky Runner, which previously sought to escape UK action by changing its operator.

