Israel's military says it has hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, after 12 children and teenagers were killed while playing football in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Israel blames Hezbollah for Saturday's rocket strike on the football pitch in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, but the Lebanese militant group has denied involvement.

It is the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since the Hamas attack on 7 October which sparked the war in Gaza.

Today, the Israeli army released footage of what it said were strikes carried out against Hezbollah targets both deep inside Lebanese territory and in southern Lebanon.

It comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah “will pay a heavy price for this attack, one that it has not paid so far".

The Israeli military's chief spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said: “There is no doubt that Hezbollah has crossed all the red lines here, and the response will reflect that.”

Hezbollah chief spokesman Mohammed Afif said the group “categorically denies carrying out an attack on Majdal Shams.” It is unusual for Hezbollah to deny an attack.

Israeli police officers and firefighters work at the site of a rocket attack in Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Credit: AP

Ha’il Mahmoud, a resident, told Israeli Channel 12 that children were playing soccer when the rocket hit the field.

He said a siren was heard seconds before the rocket hit, but there was no time to take shelter.

Jihan Sfadi, the school principal school, said that five students were among the dead.

He said: “The situation here is very difficult. Parents are crying, people are screaming outside. No one can digest what has happened.”

Israel's military said its analysis showed that the rocket was launched from an area north of the village of Chebaa in southern Lebanon.

The strike at the football pitch, just before sunset, followed earlier cross-border violence on Saturday, when Hezbollah said three of its fighters were killed.

The White House National Security Council in a statement said the U.S. “will continue to support efforts to end these terrible attacks along the Blue Line, which must be a top priority.

"Our support for Israel’s security is iron-clad and unwavering against all Iranian-backed terrorist groups, including Lebanese Hezbollah.”

