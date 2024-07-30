The Paris 2024 Olympics continue into day four as Team GB pursue more medals to add to the eight they secured on Monday.

Triathlon star Alex Yee, who won silver in Tokyo, had been tipped as a favourite to add to Team GB's medal haul, but pollution levels in the River Seine have postponed his event to Wednesday.

A statement from World Triathlon said Friday remains a contingency day if either the men's or women's races are unable to go ahead.

Following on from Britain's first two gold medals of the Games, there are some 14 medals on offer today.

The best chance for gold rests with the men's 4x200m freestyle relay team - who are the defending Olympic champions in the event.

Swimmers Tom Dean, James Guy, Matt Richards and Duncan Scott will hope they can repeat their Tokyo success in a tightly-contested final.

Richards and Jacob Whittle will also be in the men's 100m freestyle.

Also in the pool is Anna Hopkin who will take part in the women's freestyle, with heats beginning at 11.39am and the semi-finals later tonight at 8.25pm.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are also back on the court as they look to secure their place in the men's doubles quarter-finals.

Murray, who has announced that his career will finish after the tournament, mounted an incredible comeback at Roland Garros to see out his career at the top.

Tokyo bronze medalist Matthew Coward-Holley will also want to improve on his last Olympic outing in the men's trap shooting from 2.30pm.

Team GB's women's gymnastics team are also hoping for a podium finish. They will face off against Simone Biles and her USA teammates who are back to their best.

